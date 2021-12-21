Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to December 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 344 (91%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 31 (8%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 8,780 new cases in the seven days to December 17 – the equivalent of 2,728.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 761.6 in the seven days to December 10.

Wandsworth in London has the second highest rate, up from 751.8 to 2,643.9, with 8,718 new cases.

Hackney & City of London has the third highest rate, up from 676.7 to 2,352.3, with 6,866 new cases.

West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (1,022.2, up from 596.2); the Isle of Anglesey has the highest rate in Wales (822.0, up from 711.2); and Ards & North Down has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (818.2, up from 720.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in London:

Lambeth (up from 761.6 to 2,728.3)Wandsworth (751.8 to 2,643.9)Hackney & City of London (676.7 to 2,352.3)Islington (651.7 to 2,161.5)Southwark (750.0 to 2,244.6)

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 10.

Lambeth, London, 2728.3, (8780), 761.6, (2451)Wandsworth, London, 2643.9, (8718), 751.8, (2479)Hackney and City of London, London, 2352.3, (6866), 676.7, (1975)Southwark, London, 2244.6, (7183), 750.0, (2400)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 2188.0, (4016), 749.7, (1376)Islington, London, 2161.5, (5363), 651.7, (1617)Lewisham, London, 1923.0, (5871), 716.3, (2187)Tower Hamlets, London, 1864.0, (6188), 569.6, (1891)Merton, London, 1759.7, (3633), 672.8, (1389)Haringey, London, 1746.2, (4651), 587.6, (1565)Greenwich, London, 1656.9, (4789), 705.1, (2038)Camden, London, 1608.5, (4496), 524.8, (1467)Richmond upon Thames, London, 1581.2, (3133), 728.3, (1443)Brentwood, Eastern England, 1567.8, (1211), 682.3, (527)Waltham Forest, London, 1566.0, (4337), 634.4, (1757)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1542.7, (2420), 558.4, (876)Bromley, London, 1535.4, (5109), 678.3, (2257)Westminster, London, 1514.6, (4087), 505.8, (1365)Elmbridge, South-east England, 1513.7, (2077), 808.9, (1110)Thurrock, Eastern England, 1482.4, (2602), 791.9, (1390)Kingston upon Thames, London, 1465.9, (2626), 701.1, (1256)Havering, London, 1437.9, (3748), 625.0, (1629)Croydon, London, 1437.9, (5587), 646.0, (2510)Sutton, London, 1425.1, (2960), 749.1, (1556)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1419.7, (1150), 637.0, (516)Bexley, London, 1418.8, (3537), 633.0, (1578)St Albans, Eastern England, 1408.4, (2103), 689.8, (1030)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1388.3, (2072), 879.8, (1313)Dartford, South-east England, 1349.4, (1539), 801.4, (914)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1327.8, (1755), 605.3, (800)Barking and Dagenham, London, 1322.7, (2832), 601.1, (1287)Ealing, London, 1273.7, (4335), 565.3, (1924)Newham, London, 1252.6, (4450), 524.7, (1864)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1245.8, (1558), 811.6, (1015)Guildford, South-east England, 1228.5, (1847), 694.4, (1044)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1224.1, (1858), 569.2, (864)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1223.6, (1135), 603.7, (560)Brent, London, 1204.6, (3948), 506.8, (1661)Nottingham, East Midlands 1202.0, (4052), 523.0, (1763)Woking, South-east England, 1197.9, (1198), 698.9, (699)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1194.0, (1122), 657.7, (618)Basildon, Eastern England, 1188.4, (2229), 677.1, (1270)Enfield, London, 1187.1, (3960), 537.5, (1793)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1183.0, (1407), 745.8, (887)Tandridge, South-east England, 1170.1, (1036), 660.7, (585)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1158.4, (1546), 650.4, (868)Oxford, South-east England, 1154.5, (1750), 641.2, (972)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1152.5, (1399), 644.2, (782)Redbridge, London, 1152.3, (3522), 552.9, (1690)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1137.9, (2043), 644.4, (1157)Winchester, South-east England, 1137.2, (1432), 659.9, (831)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1131.6, (1402), 612.6, (759)Colchester, Eastern England, 1126.3, (2221), 668.9, (1319)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1125.4, (2057), 680.1, (1243)Barnet, London, 1124.3, (4486), 541.8, (2162)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1123.8, (1700), 702.7, (1063)Trafford, North-west England, 1109.9, (2637), 670.1, (1592)Rochford, Eastern England, 1104.7, (968), 606.0, (531)Dacorum, Eastern England, 1104.5, (1717), 570.6, (887)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1101.7, (1162), 504.4, (532)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 1100.5, (1074), 513.4, (501)Waverley, South-east England, 1096.0, (1387), 748.3, (947)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1087.1, (1563), 865.2, (1244)Reading, South-east England, 1076.5, (1726), 654.9, (1050)Wokingham, South-east England, 1071.0, (1863), 637.6, (1109)Mole Valley, South-east England, 1061.1, (929), 672.8, (589)Watford, Eastern England, 1060.8, (1025), 557.8, (539)Hounslow, London, 1051.6, (2858), 551.9, (1500)Spelthorne, South-east England, 1042.3, (1041), 652.8, (652)Castle Point, Eastern England, 1031.8, (934), 698.2, (632)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1029.6, (2782), 794.2, (2146)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1029.1, (918), 624.4, (557)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1028.9, (1364), 634.4, (841)Stevenage, Eastern England, 1026.1, (904), 608.4, (536)West Lothian, Scotland, 1022.2, (1879), 596.2, (1096)Cherwell, South-east England, 1011.6, (1536), 789.0, (1198)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1010.2, (1158), 617.7, (708)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1009.1, (1253), 618.5, (768)Harrow, London, 1007.8, (2543), 488.2, (1232)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1006.0, (2935), 641.7, (1872)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1003.2, (5488), 669.0, (3660)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 998.5, (1377), 825.2, (1138)Hart, South-east England, 993.8, (970), 744.8, (727)Manchester, North-west England, 989.3, (5498), 428.3, (2380)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 988.6, (944), 914.2, (873)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 987.1, (2903), 739.2, (2174)Runnymede, South-east England, 977.6, (883), 515.9, (466)Charnwood, East Midlands, 973.9, (1835), 549.3, (1035)Ipswich, Eastern England, 971.5, (1321), 517.0, (703)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 970.1, (1561), 715.3, (1151)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 954.6, (1159), 625.9, (760)Gravesham, South-east England, 941.2, (1006), 594.1, (635)Medway, South-east England, 937.9, (2618), 624.8, (1744)Salford, North-west England, 934.5, (2455), 495.2, (1301)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 933.3, (1420), 643.5, (979)Hillingdon, London, 931.0, (2877), 481.2, (1487)Harlow, Eastern England, 929.2, (811), 596.9, (521)Maidstone, South-east England, 926.5, (1604), 647.5, (1121)Bury, North-west England, 917.6, (1750), 542.2, (1034)Maldon, Eastern England, 914.4, (598), 677.4, (443)Gedling, East Midlands, 910.9, (1077), 595.4, (704)Norwich, Eastern England, 909.4, (1293), 495.9, (705)Bristol, South-west England, 905.8, (4220), 490.3, (2284)Crawley, South-east England, 899.8, (1012), 665.0, (748)Stockport, North-west England, 892.3, (2625), 497.3, (1463)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 889.0, (854), 597.5, (574)Test Valley, South-east England, 888.6, (1130), 752.6, (957)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 886.2, (4676), 412.8, (2178)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 878.5, (1576), 540.7, (970)Ashford, South-east England, 870.1, (1140), 663.3, (869)Eastleigh, South-east England, 868.5, (1177), 668.5, (906)Braintree, Eastern England, 862.2, (1320), 563.7, (863)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 860.1, (1529), 565.9, (1006)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 858.7, (2755), 506.5, (1625)Midlothian, Scotland, 857.8, (799), 497.0, (463)West Berkshire, South-east England, 857.6, (1359), 561.0, (889)Canterbury, South-east England, 856.3, (1428), 578.1, (964)Southampton, South-east England, 852.6, (2156), 543.0, (1373)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 846.4, (1515), 664.3, (1189)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 842.9, (942), 648.7, (725)Bedford, Eastern England, 839.2, (1466), 587.3, (1026)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands 836.4, (1084), 447.5, (580)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 835.7, (1029), 549.8, (677)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 833.1, (736), 535.4, (473)Lewes, South-east England, 830.7, (860), 793.0, (821)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 829.4, (902), 587.6, (639)Falkirk, Scotland, 827.7, (1329), 629.0, (1010)Wealden, South-east England, 823.4, (1340), 620.0, (1009)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 822.0, (579), 711.2, (501)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 818.2, (1326), 720.1, (1167)Worthing, South-east England, 815.5, (903), 671.0, (743)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 810.6, (850), 473.0, (496)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 810.4, (1088), 522.9, (702)Swale, South-east England, 792.6, (1197), 625.8, (945)Warrington, North-west England, 791.3, (1657), 553.5, (1159)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 790.7, (896), 583.3, (661)Luton, Eastern England, 784.4, (1675), 493.1, (1053)Erewash, East Midlands, 780.4, (900), 484.7, (559)East Hampshire, South-east England, 778.4, (964), 563.6, (698)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 777.1, (3085), 633.8, (2516)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 776.8, (2650), 496.0, (1692)Warwick, West Midlands, 775.0, (1123), 476.9, (691)Daventry, East Midlands, 760.2, (661), 737.2, (641)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 755.5, (605), 539.5, (432)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 754.0, (1638), 590.2, (1282)Horsham, South-east England, 752.7, (1095), 519.0, (755)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 752.2, (855), 578.0, (657)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 748.6, (1360), 808.1, (1468)Rushmoor, South-east England, 744.8, (703), 536.1, (506)Plymouth, South-west England, 743.0, (1953), 875.4, (2301)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 742.5, (1122), 593.6, (897)South Hams, South-west England, 742.5, (653), 825.5, (726)Chichester, South-east England, 740.7, (900), 612.3, (744)Cardiff, Wales, 739.7, (2731), 471.3, (1740)Tendring, Eastern England, 737.7, (1087), 527.3, (777)Rugby, West Midlands, 736.6, (815), 536.8, (594)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 736.1, (1843), 470.5, (1178)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 734.6, (1056), 762.4, (1096)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 734.4, (893), 657.9, (800)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 734.0, (1075), 662.3, (970)Adur, South-east England, 733.8, (471), 612.3, (393)Broadland, Eastern England, 733.0, (967), 531.3, (701)Fareham, South-east England, 728.1, (847), 629.2, (732)Harborough, East Midlands, 725.4, (693), 650.0, (621)Blaby, East Midlands, 723.9, (738), 591.5, (603)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 722.6, (1035), 589.3, (844)East Lothian, Scotland, 720.1, (777), 488.4, (527)Corby, East Midlands, 718.7, (525), 595.5, (435)Cheshire East, North-west England, 715.1, (2765), 455.7, (1762)Mansfield, East Midlands, 709.6, (776), 467.3, (511)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 707.0, (711), 521.0, (524)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 704.4, (953), 531.4, (719)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 703.6, (2419), 610.5, (2099)Dover, South-east England, 701.2, (831), 556.1, (659)New Forest, South-east England, 700.8, (1259), 581.7, (1045)Cotswold, South-west England, 698.0, (630), 493.0, (445)Glasgow City, Scotland, 695.8, (4423), 384.0, (2441)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 694.4, (398), 476.3, (273)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 692.7, (726), 614.5, (644)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 692.0, (990), 421.5, (603)Cheltenham, South-west England, 690.3, (801), 545.5, (633)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 688.7, (621), 521.2, (470)Rutland, East Midlands, 686.8, (278), 479.3, (194)Flintshire, Wales, 682.8, (1071), 554.7, (870)Lichfield, West Midlands, 681.6, (720), 529.2, (559)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 681.3, (2334), 544.4, (1865)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 680.4, (349), 436.7, (224)Slough, South-east England, 679.9, (1017), 564.3, (844)Lincoln, East Midlands, 678.7, (679), 549.7, (550)Eastbourne, South-east England, 678.4, (701), 608.8, (629)Babergh, Eastern England, 677.2, (628), 501.4, (465)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 676.3, (1328), 442.6, (869)Portsmouth, South-east England, 676.3, (1452), 669.8, (1438)Worcester, West Midlands, 675.2, (677), 662.2, (664)Coventry, West Midlands, 674.0, (2557), 410.9, (1559)Peterborough, Eastern England, 673.7, (1365), 475.3, (963)Derby, East Midlands, 670.5, (1722), 510.1, (1310)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 669.9, (786), 532.7, (625)Halton, North-west England, 668.2, (867), 548.7, (712)Hastings, South-east England, 660.2, (611), 588.8, (545)Stirling, Scotland, 660.1, (621), 446.4, (420)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 658.7, (1390), 434.6, (917)Monmouthshire, Wales, 654.7, (623), 490.7, (467)South Ribble, North-west England, 654.4, (727), 403.3, (448)Thanet, South-east England, 653.9, (925), 567.0, (802)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 652.6, (771), 505.3, (597)Solihull, West Midlands, 651.5, (1417), 450.6, (980)Mendip, South-west England, 651.0, (757), 640.7, (745)Wiltshire, South-west England, 646.9, (3261), 521.2, (2627)Liverpool, North-west England, 642.2, (3214), 462.6, (2315)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 639.7, (834), 477.9, (623)Boston, East Midlands, 639.5, (453), 659.3, (467)Northampton, East Midlands, 638.9, (1433), 482.0, (1081)Tamworth, West Midlands, 638.8, (491), 644.0, (495)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 637.3, (698), 474.8, (520)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 637.3, (1130), 481.1, (853)North Somerset, South-west England, 636.9, (1373), 487.5, (1051)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 636.2, (605), 528.9, (503)Denbighshire, Wales, 635.2, (614), 626.9, (606)Gloucester, South-west England, 632.2, (820), 683.1, (886)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 632.0, (392), 395.0, (245)Stroud, South-west England, 631.1, (763), 490.5, (593)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 629.6, (706), 452.1, (507)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 629.2, (608), 627.2, (606)Wirral, North-west England, 627.4, (2035), 477.6, (1549)Swansea, Wales, 623.8, (1538), 490.3, (1209)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 619.7, (923), 553.9, (825)Exeter, South-west England, 618.8, (825), 576.8, (769)Tameside, North-west England, 617.7, (1403), 389.7, (885)Rother, South-east England, 614.2, (594), 569.7, (551)Rochdale, North-west England, 610.3, (1365), 470.8, (1053)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 608.8, (806), 608.8, (806)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 607.2, (4850), 335.1, (2677)Arun, South-east England, 607.0, (978), 605.1, (975)Wrexham, Wales, 604.9, (823), 632.8, (861)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 604.9, (1741), 570.5, (1642)Leicester, East Midlands, 604.7, (2141), 396.0, (1402)Havant, South-east England, 603.9, (763), 619.0, (782)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 600.9, (551), 442.8, (406)Chorley, North-west England, 598.1, (711), 507.3, (603)Breckland, Eastern England, 597.5, (844), 439.6, (621)West Devon, South-west England, 596.7, (335), 748.1, (420)Fife, Scotland, 596.3, (2231), 451.7, (1690)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 595.9, (390), 525.6, (344)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 595.4, (735), 496.6, (613)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 595.2, (830), 614.6, (857)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 588.8, (503), 328.9, (281)Newport, Wales, 588.1, (920), 547.8, (857)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 587.4, (3461), 303.5, (1788)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 586.0, (755), 422.3, (544)Bolton, North-west England, 585.3, (1687), 342.8, (988)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 584.9, (1501), 518.3, (1330)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 584.2, (353), 410.4, (248)Melton, East Midlands, 581.8, (299), 593.5, (305)Dorset, South-west England, 581.1, (2207), 553.2, (2101)Oldham, North-west England, 579.9, (1378), 369.1, (877)Torfaen, Wales, 578.9, (549), 545.2, (517)Wigan, North-west England, 577.2, (1909), 411.5, (1361)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 574.3, (1389), 404.8, (979)Sefton, North-west England, 573.8, (1583), 440.0, (1214)Lancaster, North-west England, 573.2, (849), 343.0, (508)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 572.8, (551), 582.2, (560)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 572.0, (328), 434.3, (249)Stafford, West Midlands, 571.6, (788), 590.5, (814)Bridgend, Wales, 571.4, (843), 584.3, (862)High Peak, East Midlands, 568.9, (527), 359.5, (333)Moray, Scotland, 568.4, (544), 445.1, (426)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 566.5, (685), 544.1, (658)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 564.2, (592), 442.2, (464)Gwynedd, Wales, 562.4, (704), 603.2, (755)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 562.0, (1019), 563.6, (1022)Kettering, East Midlands, 560.6, (573), 464.7, (475)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 560.1, (797), 563.6, (802)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 559.5, (555), 403.2, (400)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 558.6, (571), 459.8, (470)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 558.2, (809), 551.3, (799)Preston, North-west England, 554.3, (799), 352.4, (508)Ashfield, East Midlands, 553.2, (710), 414.5, (532)Knowsley, North-west England, 553.0, (843), 470.3, (717)Redditch, West Midlands, 552.8, (473), 639.3, (547)South Holland, East Midlands, 551.9, (529), 439.2, (421)South Somerset, South-west England, 547.1, (923), 489.0, (825)Dudley, West Midlands, 546.0, (1760), 431.5, (1391)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 541.0, (569), 482.1, (507)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 540.8, (547), 480.5, (486)Rossendale, North-west England, 539.0, (385), 380.8, (272)Wychavon, West Midlands, 538.6, (706), 479.1, (628)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 537.8, (1425), 343.8, (911)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 536.0, (544), 440.5, (447)Caerphilly, Wales, 535.4, (973), 466.6, (848)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 534.9, (678), 462.3, (586)St. Helens, North-west England, 534.5, (968), 384.3, (696)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 534.1, (1384), 489.0, (1267)Birmingham, West Midlands, 531.2, (6059), 383.7, (4376)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 531.1, (858), 394.3, (637)Conwy, Wales, 523.8, (619), 427.3, (505)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 523.6, (756), 458.5, (662)Swindon, South-west England, 521.8, (1163), 366.1, (816)Inverclyde, Scotland, 521.7, (402), 455.5, (351)Bolsover, East Midlands, 521.5, (424), 426.8, (347)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 519.8, (1595), 409.0, (1255)Fylde, North-west England, 519.6, (422), 355.9, (289)Torbay, South-west England, 519.0, (707), 592.4, (807)North Tyneside, North-east England, 519.0, (1084), 440.5, (920)Teignbridge, South-west England, 517.6, (699), 562.1, (759)North Devon, South-west England, 510.3, (501), 602.0, (591)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 509.3, (1748), 465.3, (1597)Gosport, South-east England, 506.6, (429), 620.0, (525)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 504.2, (766), 387.7, (589)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 503.6, (336), 355.2, (237)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 503.4, (1331), 426.6, (1128)Hyndburn, North-west England, 502.9, (408), 416.6, (338)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 501.7, (437), 471.8, (411)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 495.7, (359), 354.9, (257)Northumberland, North-east England, 494.7, (1602), 412.3, (1335)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 494.3, (275), 332.6, (185)Powys, Wales, 490.9, (653), 448.0, (596)Shropshire, West Midlands, 488.9, (1591), 512.9, (1669)West Lancashire, North-west England, 487.4, (558), 404.4, (463)Sandwell, West Midlands, 486.9, (1602), 382.0, (1257)East Devon, South-west England, 486.2, (720), 513.2, (760)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 484.1, (2786), 482.5, (2777)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 479.9, (720), 396.6, (595)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 476.1, (535), 432.5, (486)Fenland, Eastern England, 472.2, (482), 357.6, (365)County Durham, North-east England, 469.8, (2505), 383.8, (2046)Torridge, South-west England, 468.6, (322), 666.5, (458)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 468.2, (372), 339.9, (270)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 467.7, (430), 339.4, (312)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 459.6, (794), 442.3, (764)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 459.2, (452), 417.6, (411)Mid Devon, South-west England, 458.6, (382), 518.7, (432)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 455.6, (1425), 360.6, (1128)Copeland, North-west England, 454.1, (309), 415.9, (283)Gateshead, North-east England, 450.1, (909), 395.6, (799)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 446.7, (849), 410.9, (781)Darlington, North-east England, 446.0, (479), 391.1, (420)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 444.3, (672), 352.4, (533)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 441.7, (872), 434.6, (858)Walsall, West Midlands, 439.1, (1259), 382.3, (1096)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 438.6, (623), 402.7, (572)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 438.6, (699), 513.9, (819)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 436.8, (1139), 329.4, (859)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 436.6, (1000), 359.7, (824)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 435.6, (305), 435.6, (305)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 432.9, (594), 399.3, (548)Burnley, North-west England, 429.8, (384), 345.9, (309)Dundee City, Scotland, 428.0, (637), 268.1, (399)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 418.5, (495), 372.0, (440)Ceredigion, Wales, 418.4, (305), 378.6, (276)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 413.0, (1452), 386.0, (1357)South Lakeland, North-west England, 408.9, (429), 301.2, (316)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 406.0, (631), 326.9, (508)South Tyneside, North-east England, 403.0, (609), 319.6, (483)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 402.0, (850), 269.6, (570)Eden, North-west England, 396.2, (213), 321.8, (173)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 392.9, (88), 102.7, (23)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 392.7, (211), 456.0, (245)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 392.2, (452), 288.1, (332)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 389.1, (577), 361.5, (536)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 382.7, (741), 415.8, (805)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 381.2, (1682), 267.6, (1181)Blackpool, North-west England, 378.7, (524), 310.7, (430)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 375.3, (931), 361.6, (897)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 366.0, (97), 437.7, (116)Sunderland, North-east England, 360.3, (1001), 285.8, (794)Pendle, North-west England, 359.2, (331), 232.2, (214)Wyre, North-west England, 352.9, (399), 293.6, (332)Angus, Scotland, 351.4, (407), 283.2, (328)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 350.1, (1898), 282.8, (1533)Allerdale, North-west England, 346.5, (339), 196.3, (192)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 344.7, (487), 313.6, (443)Highland, Scotland, 317.3, (747), 302.9, (713)Hartlepool, North-east England, 306.9, (288), 261.1, (245)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 306.1, (70), 218.6, (50)Carlisle, North-west England, 304.1, (330), 268.1, (291)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 287.9, (313), 266.7, (290)