Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 3, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus, in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 4-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 352 (93%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 25 (7%) have seen a fall.

Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 7,387 new cases in the seven days to January 3, the equivalent of 4,888.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 2,180.5 for the seven days to December 27.

Fermanagh & Omagh in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 1,748.8 to 3,911.0, with 4,589 new cases.

Copeland in Cumbria has the third highest rate, up from 1,731.3 to 3,525.8, with 2,399 new cases.

Blaenau Gwent has the highest rate in Wales (2,970.6, up from 1,288.2) and Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland (2,732.9, up from 1,607.8).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Derry City & Strabane (up from 2,180.5 to 4,888.5)Fermanagh & Omagh (1,748.8 to 3,911.0)Middlesbrough (748.8 to 2,651.4)Copeland (1,731.3 to 3,525.8)Redcar & Cleveland (846.8 to 2,564.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 27.

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 4888.5, (7387), 2180.5, (3295)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 3911.0, (4589), 1748.8, (2052)Copeland, North-west England, 3525.8, (2399), 1731.3, (1178)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 3409.5, (2275), 2015.7, (1345)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 3139.2, (5703), 1585.3, (2880)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 3032.5, (4517), 1407.2, (2096)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 2970.6, (2080), 1288.2, (902)Knowsley, North-west England, 2903.2, (4426), 1672.7, (2550)St. Helens, North-west England, 2859.3, (5178), 1729.5, (3132)Allerdale, North-west England, 2813.0, (2752), 1164.3, (1139)Wirral, North-west England, 2809.1, (9111), 1578.9, (5121)Chesterfield, East Midlands 2795.2, (2933), 1532.5, (1608)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 2758.1, (6671), 1755.9, (4247)Wigan, North-west England, 2736.5, (9050), 1692.4, (5597)Halton, North-west England, 2734.3, (3548), 1617.6, (2099)Inverclyde, Scotland, 2732.9, (2106), 1607.8, (1239)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 2713.5, (5357), 1139.2, (2249)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 2702.6, (1633), 1843.6, (1114)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 2693.4, (8641), 1625.8, (5216)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 2685.7, (9162), 1646.8, (5618)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 2669.6, (9145), 1680.9, (5758)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 2651.4, (3746), 748.8, (1058)South Ribble, North-west England, 2645.7, (2939), 1709.5, (1899)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 2636.7, (4730), 1764.9, (3166)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 2620.8, (3784), 1318.7, (1904)Chorley, North-west England, 2571.7, (3057), 1652.2, (1964)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 2564.3, (3519), 846.8, (1162)Sefton, North-west England, 2564.3, (7075), 1538.2, (4244)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 2558.2, (3708), 1230.1, (1783)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber 2557.3, (6344), 1156.5, (2869)West Lancashire, North-west England, 2515.4, (2880), 1635.0, (1872)North Tyneside, North-east England, 2505.4, (5233), 1166.7, (2437)Hyndburn, North-west England, 2504.5, (2032), 1227.6, (996)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 2502.9, (2540), 1332.2, (1352)Salford, North-west England, 2502.5, (6574), 1939.9, (5096)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 2501.9, (5435), 1291.7, (2806)Moray, Scotland, 2479.4, (2373), 950.8, (910)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2478.6, (6568), 1345.4, (3565)Bridgend, Wales, 2471.9, (3647), 1494.5, (2205)Blaby, East Midlands, 2460.0, (2508), 1493.9, (1523)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 2459.7, (3536), 1567.2, (2253)Harlow, Eastern England, 2458.8, (2146), 1898.5, (1657)Caerphilly, Wales, 2452.0, (4456), 1335.5, (2427)Liverpool, North-west England, 2447.3, (12248), 1547.3, (7744)Blackpool, North-west England, 2442.5, (3380), 1204.6, (1667)Burnley, North-west England, 2442.2, (2182), 1300.6, (1162)Warrington, North-west England, 2429.4, (5087), 1733.1, (3629)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 2421.4, (2326), 1671.9, (1606)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 2417.7, (3152), 1175.1, (1532)Swansea, Wales, 2400.2, (5918), 1385.9, (3417)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2391.7, (8409), 1104.1, (3882)Stockport, North-west England, 2390.2, (7032), 1922.2, (5655)Tameside, North-west England, 2384.7, (5416), 1823.3, (4141)Torfaen, Wales, 2384.2, (2261), 1584.9, (1503)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 2378.0, (1475), 1581.6, (981)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2374.9, (2098), 1578.0, (1394)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 2350.3, (2858), 1382.4, (1681)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2329.7, (7287), 1119.3, (3501)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 2317.6, (2369), 1370.6, (1401)Conwy, Wales, 2300.6, (2719), 1523.0, (1800)Carlisle, North-west England, 2295.3, (2491), 853.3, (926)Oldham, North-west England, 2267.8, (5389), 1454.8, (3457)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 2263.0, (2461), 1678.2, (1825)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 2253.8, (7749), 1514.4, (5207)Newport, Wales, 2246.8, (3515), 1534.7, (2401)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 2246.2, (2524), 1279.7, (1438)Rochdale, North-west England, 2229.7, (4987), 1493.3, (3340)Fylde, North-west England, 2226.3, (1808), 1285.5, (1044)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 2223.1, (5878), 1141.8, (3019)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 2216.2, (3325), 1184.4, (1777)Dudley, West Midlands, 2215.5, (7142), 1239.0, (3994)Glasgow City, Scotland, 2201.7, (13995), 1577.6, (10028)Thurrock, Eastern England, 2198.5, (3859), 2136.4, (3750)Bury, North-west England, 2198.1, (4192), 1639.7, (3127)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 2197.3, (3218), 1644.2, (2408)Flintshire, Wales, 2196.4, (3445), 1405.2, (2204)Hartlepool, North-east England, 2187.9, (2053), 836.6, (785)Havering, London, 2184.1, (5693), 2007.7, (5233)Gateshead, North-east England, 2183.2, (4409), 999.3, (2018)Erewash, East Midlands, 2176.3, (2510), 1439.3, (1660)Bolton, North-west England, 2169.7, (6254), 1378.0, (3972)Wyre, North-west England, 2168.6, (2452), 1138.3, (1287)Gedling, East Midlands, 2158.3, (2552), 1685.6, (1993)Sunderland, North-east England, 2156.6, (5992), 858.0, (2384)Trafford, North-west England, 2154.7, (5119), 1838.5, (4368)South Tyneside, North-east England, 2154.4, (3256), 995.1, (1504)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 2145.3, (2880), 1107.6, (1487)Rochford, Eastern England, 2132.9, (1869), 1891.0, (1657)High Peak, East Midlands, 2123.4, (1967), 1369.9, (1269)West Lothian, Scotland, 2115.7, (3889), 1373.1, (2524)Ashfield, East Midlands, 2108.5, (2706), 1335.5, (1714)Spelthorne, South-east England, 2103.7, (2101), 1832.3, (1830)Northumberland, North-east England, 2100.5, (6802), 1010.7, (3273)Basildon, Eastern England, 2090.6, (3921), 1820.2, (3414)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 2089.3, (2039), 1814.7, (1771)Derby, East Midlands, 2089.1, (5365), 1321.6, (3394)Castle Point, Eastern England, 2081.2, (1884), 1655.9, (1499)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 2062.4, (1182), 1251.0, (717)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 2061.7, (2312), 1203.9, (1350)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2058.7, (4353), 1124.2, (2377)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 2056.1, (2432), 1026.4, (1214)Preston, North-west England, 2043.7, (2946), 1319.5, (1902)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2043.7, (1874), 1314.1, (1205)Stevenage, Eastern England, 2041.9, (1799), 1534.6, (1352)Barking and Dagenham, London, 2038.2, (4364), 1884.6, (4035)Dartford, South-east England, 2035.1, (2321), 1885.1, (2150)Swindon, South-west England, 2034.7, (4535), 1184.0, (2639)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 2027.4, (1327), 1156.6, (757)Falkirk, Scotland, 2022.3, (3247), 1269.3, (2038)Rugby, West Midlands, 2016.3, (2231), 1330.3, (1472)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 2016.0, (1034), 1470.1, (754)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2014.8, (5221), 956.7, (2479)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 2011.8, (11854), 1254.6, (7392)Walsall, West Midlands, 2010.0, (5763), 1072.5, (3075)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 2009.8, (3257), 1481.6, (2401)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 2006.8, (2281), 1266.9, (1440)Wrexham, Wales, 2002.9, (2725), 1332.5, (1813)Sutton, London, 2002.8, (4160), 1999.0, (4152)Pendle, North-west England, 2000.1, (1843), 983.2, (906)Bolsover, East Midlands, 1999.9, (1626), 1142.6, (929)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 1998.9, (1408), 1195.3, (842)Bexley, London, 1994.8, (4973), 2028.5, (5057)Cheshire East, North-west England, 1993.2, (7707), 1526.6, (5903)Stafford, West Midlands, 1987.6, (2740), 1352.8, (1865)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1987.3, (3167), 1125.7, (1794)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 1986.8, (2688), 1518.2, (2054)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 1979.3, (2760), 1097.9, (1531)Redditch, West Midlands, 1978.5, (1693), 1189.7, (1018)Rossendale, North-west England, 1978.1, (1413), 1378.9, (985)Melton, East Midlands, 1976.9, (1016), 1237.5, (636)Cardiff, Wales, 1974.0, (7288), 1589.6, (5869)Watford, Eastern England, 1970.5, (1904), 1680.8, (1624)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1969.0, (15728), 1268.4, (10132)Denbighshire, Wales, 1966.6, (1901), 1492.8, (1443)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 1966.4, (2061), 1190.7, (1248)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 1959.2, (3724), 1079.6, (2052)Manchester, North-west England, 1958.6, (10885), 1805.3, (10033)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1957.9, (8640), 1002.3, (4423)Croydon, London, 1953.9, (7592), 2041.1, (7931)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 1950.4, (5270), 1523.7, (4117)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 1948.9, (2576), 1773.4, (2344)Hounslow, London, 1939.2, (5270), 1648.1, (4479)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 1936.1, (2404), 1519.8, (1887)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 1930.5, (2487), 1210.1, (1559)Kettering, East Midlands, 1928.4, (1971), 1139.8, (1165)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 1920.9, (2026), 1773.9, (1871)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 1920.3, (5892), 1042.0, (3197)Midlothian, Scotland, 1918.4, (1787), 1274.3, (1187)Charnwood, East Midlands, 1918.1, (3614), 1341.2, (2527)Crawley, South-east England, 1916.9, (2156), 1635.9, (1840)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1913.9, (2905), 1805.8, (2741)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 1913.8, (3498), 1716.3, (3137)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 1913.3, (1898), 1093.8, (1085)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 1913.0, (2095), 1243.7, (1362)Redbridge, London, 1910.0, (5838), 1690.5, (5167)Lichfield, West Midlands, 1909.4, (2017), 1320.6, (1395)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 1903.7, (3418), 1727.7, (3102)Lancaster, North-west England, 1900.5, (2815), 1427.2, (2114)Sandwell, West Midlands, 1897.3, (6243), 1097.4, (3611)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 1897.0, (2813), 782.9, (1161)Braintree, Eastern England, 1896.3, (2903), 1510.9, (2313)Harborough, East Midlands, 1895.6, (1811), 1307.3, (1249)Brent, London, 1890.1, (6195), 1751.3, (5740)County Durham, North-east England, 1889.0, (10071), 830.2, (4426)Ealing, London, 1886.3, (6420), 1697.1, (5776)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1876.1, (3241), 937.2, (1619)South Lakeland, North-west England, 1876.0, (1968), 1132.5, (1188)Tamworth, West Midlands, 1874.7, (1441), 1275.0, (980)Leicester, East Midlands, 1870.4, (6622), 1183.8, (4191)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1869.2, (6415), 980.8, (3366)Bromley, London, 1867.8, (6215), 1979.6, (6587)Corby, East Midlands, 1864.4, (1362), 1244.3, (909)Waltham Forest, London, 1860.7, (5153), 1790.6, (4959)Medway, South-east England, 1858.9, (5189), 1601.3, (4470)Merton, London, 1858.1, (3836), 1976.2, (4080)Greenwich, London, 1857.9, (5370), 1969.7, (5693)Hillingdon, London, 1857.8, (5741), 1545.2, (4775)Fife, Scotland, 1857.6, (6950), 995.1, (3723)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 1852.6, (2281), 1280.0, (1576)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 1848.9, (9755), 1418.8, (7486)Mansfield, East Midlands, 1844.5, (2017), 1273.0, (1392)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 1843.4, (2113), 1531.1, (1755)Stirling, Scotland, 1838.9, (1730), 1460.5, (1374)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 1837.5, (2231), 1492.4, (1812)Dundee City, Scotland, 1836.4, (2733), 1038.8, (1546)Gravesham, South-east England, 1822.4, (1948), 1573.6, (1682)Dacorum, Eastern England, 1822.4, (2833), 1740.7, (2706)Brentwood, Eastern England, 1819.0, (1405), 1872.0, (1446)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 1807.8, (3278), 974.0, (1766)Cherwell, South-east England, 1807.8, (2745), 1292.1, (1962)Solihull, West Midlands, 1807.0, (3930), 1332.5, (2898)Harrow, London, 1804.7, (4554), 1609.0, (4060)Bedford, Eastern England, 1798.1, (3141), 1389.9, (2428)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1791.1, (1027), 1079.6, (619)Newham, London, 1789.1, (6356), 1640.7, (5829)Broadland, Eastern England, 1785.0, (2355), 1445.5, (1907)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 1784.5, (3194), 1321.9, (2366)Lambeth, London, 1781.2, (5732), 2138.8, (6883)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 1772.3, (1581), 1477.5, (1318)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 1768.3, (2639), 1770.3, (2642)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 1768.2, (2686), 965.0, (1466)Rushmoor, South-east England, 1766.1, (1667), 1286.2, (1214)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 1763.0, (1773), 1341.4, (1349)Thanet, South-east England, 1762.4, (2493), 1113.4, (1575)Powys, Wales, 1762.0, (2344), 953.2, (1268)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 1761.7, (5181), 1419.6, (4175)Highland, Scotland, 1761.5, (4147), 731.9, (1723)Luton, Eastern England, 1760.4, (3759), 1252.3, (2674)East Lothian, Scotland, 1759.0, (1898), 1100.1, (1187)Gwynedd, Wales, 1757.6, (2200), 1455.6, (1822)Lewisham, London, 1754.9, (5358), 2115.6, (6459)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 1754.1, (4018), 938.2, (2149)Maldon, Eastern England, 1750.7, (1145), 1550.4, (1014)Southwark, London, 1750.5, (5602), 2027.1, (6487)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 1749.7, (1623), 1784.2, (1655)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 1743.1, (1763), 905.7, (916)Tandridge, South-east England, 1737.0, (1538), 1637.6, (1450)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1736.9, (3665), 1385.7, (2924)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 1735.6, (4454), 1043.9, (2679)Enfield, London, 1733.6, (5783), 1668.8, (5567)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 1733.3, (1404), 1734.5, (1405)Lincoln, East Midlands, 1726.2, (1727), 1257.4, (1258)Shropshire, West Midlands, 1722.7, (5606), 949.2, (3089)Daventry, East Midlands, 1721.7, (1497), 1094.9, (952)Elmbridge, South-east England, 1719.2, (2359), 1765.1, (2422)Woking, South-east England, 1711.9, (1712), 1427.9, (1428)Norwich, Eastern England, 1707.0, (2427), 1394.0, (1982)Swale, South-east England, 1706.5, (2577), 1128.4, (1704)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 1703.4, (1963), 1202.7, (1386)Bristol, South-west England, 1702.4, (7931), 1455.8, (6782)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 1700.8, (2436), 1110.8, (1591)Darlington, North-east England, 1697.4, (1823), 842.6, (905)Nottingham, East Midlands, 1696.8, (5720), 1373.2, (4629)Angus, Scotland, 1695.7, (1964), 822.8, (953)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1690.8, (1608), 1080.9, (1028)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 1690.6, (1664), 1023.1, (1007)Eden, North-west England, 1683.6, (905), 753.4, (405)Coventry, West Midlands, 1678.5, (6368), 1147.1, (4352)Peterborough, Eastern England, 1672.0, (3388), 1012.2, (2051)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 1670.8, (1570), 1610.2, (1513)Barnet, London, 1668.9, (6659), 1577.4, (6294)Haringey, London, 1668.1, (4443), 1889.9, (5034)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 1661.2, (3049), 1864.9, (3423)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 1659.7, (4777), 1122.2, (3230)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 1658.7, (2199), 1545.6, (2049)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 1658.3, (2523), 1478.9, (2250)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 1658.2, (1595), 1009.5, (971)Ceredigion, Wales, 1655.8, (1207), 1445.9, (1054)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 1651.1, (2935), 1253.9, (2229)Warwick, West Midlands, 1649.3, (2390), 1305.0, (1891)Tendring, Eastern England, 1639.6, (2416), 1129.9, (1665)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1635.8, (910), 1127.1, (627)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 1627.6, (1923), 1163.8, (1375)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1624.7, (873), 722.1, (388)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 1624.6, (1301), 984.0, (788)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 1623.3, (2104), 1021.5, (1324)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 1621.2, (4059), 1139.1, (2852)Northampton, East Midlands, 1619.8, (3633), 1025.9, (2301)Runnymede, South-east England, 1618.6, (1462), 1480.2, (1337)Wandsworth, London, 1610.4, (5310), 1981.3, (6533)Kingston upon Thames, London, 1609.3, (2883), 1710.9, (3065)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 1607.0, (1991), 1493.2, (1850)Tower Hamlets, London, 1598.0, (5305), 1635.4, (5429)St Albans, Eastern England, 1597.3, (2385), 1696.4, (2533)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 1592.9, (2019), 1144.8, (1451)Babergh, Eastern England, 1592.7, (1477), 1206.7, (1119)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 1592.1, (2108), 1154.8, (1529)Reading, South-east England, 1587.9, (2546), 1210.6, (1941)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 1586.5, (2400), 1462.3, (2212)Ipswich, Eastern England, 1582.6, (2152), 1354.6, (1842)Colchester, Eastern England, 1581.6, (3119), 1455.9, (2871)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 1578.1, (4604), 1483.2, (4327)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 1576.9, (2256), 1302.2, (1863)Eastleigh, South-east England, 1576.9, (2137), 1314.2, (1781)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1575.7, (1761), 1159.6, (1296)Slough, South-east England, 1571.8, (2351), 1059.0, (1584)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1557.2, (8442), 745.2, (4040)Birmingham, West Midlands, 1556.7, (17755), 1076.8, (12281)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 1554.0, (2074), 1406.4, (1877)Portsmouth, South-east England, 1544.1, (3315), 1033.1, (2218)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 1540.4, (4017), 801.8, (2091)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 1537.2, (2120), 1179.0, (1626)Gloucester, South-west England, 1534.2, (1990), 934.4, (1212)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 1533.1, (1861), 1398.0, (1697)Test Valley, South-east England, 1528.0, (1943), 1212.6, (1542)Worcester, West Midlands, 1525.0, (1529), 1233.7, (1237)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 1523.0, (1103), 1198.5, (868)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1520.3, (2456), 1116.7, (1804)Maidstone, South-east England, 1517.9, (2628), 1442.8, (2498)West Berkshire, South-east England, 1514.5, (2400), 1089.2, (1726)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 1513.4, (1830), 957.6, (1158)Plymouth, South-west England, 1512.0, (3974), 929.1, (2442)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1510.9, (1389), 1012.7, (931)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 1505.1, (8234), 1261.8, (6903)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 1505.1, (2164), 1252.6, (1801)Ashford, South-east England, 1504.4, (1971), 1123.5, (1472)Fareham, South-east England, 1500.8, (1746), 997.1, (1160)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 1497.3, (5944), 1157.5, (4595)Hackney and City of London, London, 1496.2, (4367), 1691.8, (4938)Richmond upon Thames, London, 1487.8, (2948), 1681.1, (3331)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 1481.5, (2909), 1087.8, (2136)Adur, South-east England, 1480.1, (950), 1064.1, (683)Gosport, South-east England, 1472.6, (1247), 941.2, (797)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 1471.4, (1600), 741.2, (806)Wokingham, South-east England, 1471.2, (2559), 1396.4, (2429)Rutland, East Midlands, 1455.2, (589), 1218.0, (493)Hart, South-east England, 1454.8, (1420), 1307.3, (1276)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 1452.6, (2197), 897.2, (1357)Eastbourne, South-east England, 1445.0, (1493), 926.2, (957)Islington, London, 1438.8, (3570), 1711.3, (4246)Oxford, South-east England, 1431.5, (2170), 1228.4, (1862)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 1428.6, (2029), 718.9, (1021)Havant, South-east England, 1423.9, (1799), 1021.1, (1290)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 1417.2, (1606), 1045.7, (1185)Mole Valley, South-east England, 1416.4, (1240), 1296.4, (1135)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1412.6, (2273), 1328.7, (2138)North Somerset, South-west England, 1405.5, (3030), 930.5, (2006)Southampton, South-east England, 1401.1, (3543), 1171.7, (2963)Dover, South-east England, 1399.8, (1659), 1001.6, (1187)Fenland, Eastern England, 1398.9, (1428), 914.0, (933)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 1391.7, (1329), 1093.3, (1044)Monmouthshire, Wales, 1359.8, (1294), 997.2, (949)Worthing, South-east England, 1355.6, (1501), 1133.4, (1255)Canterbury, South-east England, 1353.4, (2257), 1048.8, (1749)Horsham, South-east England, 1352.1, (1967), 1170.7, (1703)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 1351.7, (2617), 805.2, (1559)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 1350.9, (2119), 1550.4, (2432)Lewes, South-east England, 1348.5, (1396), 1171.7, (1213)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 1346.1, (1150), 812.4, (694)Stroud, South-west England, 1336.6, (1616), 830.4, (1004)Winchester, South-east England, 1331.7, (1677), 1251.5, (1576)Cheltenham, South-west England, 1328.0, (1541), 1050.5, (1219)New Forest, South-east England, 1327.0, (2384), 971.9, (1746)Wychavon, West Midlands, 1326.6, (1739), 949.0, (1244)Wiltshire, South-west England, 1321.0, (6659), 970.5, (4892)Guildford, South-east England, 1314.9, (1977), 1241.8, (1867)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 1314.2, (1185), 977.0, (881)Cambridge, Eastern England, 1310.5, (1639), 1246.6, (1559)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 1294.1, (1361), 791.1, (832)Hastings, South-east England, 1287.9, (1192), 798.5, (739)Breckland, Eastern England, 1284.9, (1815), 928.1, (1311)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 1283.1, (2275), 898.5, (1593)Dorset, South-west England, 1282.8, (4872), 864.4, (3283)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 1278.0, (1520), 1247.7, (1484)Wealden, South-east England, 1270.8, (2068), 1049.0, (1707)Westminster, London, 1269.6, (3426), 1391.5, (3755)North Devon, South-west England, 1269.2, (1246), 577.6, (567)East Hampshire, South-east England, 1268.6, (1571), 1019.1, (1262)Waverley, South-east England, 1268.2, (1605), 1167.9, (1478)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 1264.6, (1326), 1067.2, (1119)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 1262.1, (1558), 771.2, (952)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 1246.7, (1086), 742.8, (647)Mendip, South-west England, 1233.1, (1434), 902.9, (1050)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 1231.5, (1914), 790.8, (1229)South Somerset, South-west England, 1231.2, (2077), 700.1, (1181)Arun, South-east England, 1202.8, (1938), 794.4, (1280)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 1200.5, (1160), 941.8, (910)Chichester, South-east England, 1198.3, (1456), 921.8, (1120)Exeter, South-west England, 1197.8, (1597), 819.8, (1093)South Holland, East Midlands, 1194.5, (1145), 721.9, (692)Camden, London, 1174.5, (3283), 1368.1, (3824)Cotswold, South-west England, 1148.9, (1037), 982.7, (887)Torbay, South-west England, 1143.0, (1557), 657.8, (896)Teignbridge, South-west England, 1140.4, (1540), 661.3, (893)South Hams, South-west England, 1137.1, (1000), 705.0, (620)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 1118.8, (6439), 679.0, (3908)Boston, East Midlands, 1118.1, (792), 749.6, (531)East Devon, South-west England, 1102.8, (1633), 769.2, (1139)Torridge, South-west England, 1092.9, (751), 550.1, (378)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 1080.4, (242), 1004.5, (225)Mid Devon, South-west England, 1052.9, (877), 653.1, (544)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 1046.0, (831), 717.5, (570)West Devon, South-west England, 1026.0, (576), 595.0, (334)Rother, South-east England, 990.5, (958), 807.5, (781)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 913.2, (242), 634.0, (168)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 899.5, (1280), 659.2, (938)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 734.6, (168), 472.2, (108)