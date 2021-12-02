Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 28, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 29-December 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 176 (47%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 201 (53%) have seen a fall.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 726 new cases in the seven days to November 28 – the equivalent of 1,056.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly from 1,047.7 in the seven days to November 21.

Gwynedd in Wales has the second highest rate, down slightly from 882.8 to 865.2, with 1,083 new cases.

Mid Sussex has the third highest rate, down from 862.4 to 839.3, with 1,277 new cases.

Antrim & Newtownabbey has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (695.6, up from 686.6) and Falkirk has the highest rate in Scotland (595.4, up from 548.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:Ashford (up from 480.1 to 744.2)Hart (473.3 to 646.5)Gedling (428.8 to 597.1)Brentwood (432.4 to 587.8)Maldon (538.2 to 681.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on December 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 21.

Torridge, South-west England, 1056.5, (726), 1047.7, (720)Gwynedd, Wales, 865.2, (1083), 882.8, (1105)Mid Sussex, South-east England, 839.3, (1277), 862.4, (1312)North Devon, South-west England, 812.9, (798), 864.8, (849)Elmbridge, South-east England, 803.1, (1102), 833.7, (1144)Waverley, South-east England, 778.3, (985), 671.6, (850)Eastbourne, South-east England, 762.6, (788), 622.3, (643)Tandridge, South-east England, 754.4, (668), 744.3, (659)Hastings, South-east England, 748.8, (693), 656.9, (608)Ashford, South-east England, 744.2, (975), 480.1, (629)Teignbridge, South-west England, 734.6, (992), 738.3, (997)Mole Valley, South-east England, 725.3, (635), 635.1, (556)Mid Devon, South-west England, 722.8, (602), 724.0, (603)Spelthorne, South-east England, 721.9, (721), 583.7, (583)Test Valley, South-east England, 717.2, (912), 684.9, (871)Guildford, South-east England, 715.0, (1075), 768.2, (1155)Eastleigh, South-east England, 710.6, (963), 678.1, (919)Lewes, South-east England, 702.2, (727), 586.3, (607)Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 695.6, (1000), 686.6, (987)Crawley, South-east England, 692.6, (779), 647.3, (728)Melton, East Midlands 690.7, (355), 646.0, (332)Rutland, East Midlands, 689.3, (279), 610.2, (247)Maldon, Eastern England, 681.9, (446), 538.2, (352)Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 680.4, (1236), 580.7, (1055)Wokingham, South-east England, 680.1, (1183), 538.1, (936)Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 680.1, (1013), 792.2, (1180)Plymouth, South-west England, 676.1, (1777), 594.3, (1562)Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 675.5, (942), 703.5, (981)Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 666.7, (995), 630.5, (941)Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 661.6, (959), 759.6, (1101)Arun, South-east England, 661.6, (1066), 651.1, (1049)Richmond upon Thames, London, 660.6, (1309), 578.4, (1146)Cherwell, South-east England, 659.2, (1001), 584.8, (888)Surrey Heath, South-east England, 659.2, (588), 550.4, (491)Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 655.8, (780), 555.7, (661)North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 651.1, (869), 677.3, (904)South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 649.6, (934), 531.4, (764)Hart, South-east England, 646.5, (631), 473.3, (462)Torbay, South-west England, 643.8, (877), 620.3, (845)Wealden, South-east England, 640.3, (1042), 546.9, (890)Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 637.1, (862), 649.0, (878)South Hams, South-west England, 626.5, (551), 594.7, (523)Gloucester, South-west England, 622.2, (807), 572.8, (743)Chichester, South-east England, 621.4, (755), 493.0, (599)Rushmoor, South-east England, 617.7, (583), 576.4, (544)Corby, East Midlands, 616.0, (450), 559.9, (409)South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 615.8, (588), 519.4, (496)Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 613.4, (994), 604.7, (980)Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 611.8, (896), 635.7, (931)Worcester, West Midlands 611.4, (613), 595.4, (597)Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 611.1, (1117), 512.7, (937)Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 610.4, (430), 504.0, (355)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 610.3, (2423), 601.0, (2386)Basildon, Eastern England, 609.4, (1143), 492.6, (924)South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 607.8, (978), 564.9, (909)Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 601.7, (1091), 599.5, (1087)Gedling, East Midlands, 597.1, (706), 428.8, (507)Stevenage, Eastern England, 597.0, (526), 514.2, (453)Falkirk, Scotland, 595.4, (956), 548.1, (880)Rother, South-east England, 594.5, (575), 465.3, (450)Woking, South-east England, 594.0, (594), 545.0, (545)Castle Point, Eastern England, 593.2, (537), 483.8, (438)Fareham, South-east England, 593.1, (690), 567.3, (660)Havant, South-east England, 592.8, (749), 490.0, (619)Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 591.0, (1738), 499.2, (1468)Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 589.7, (892), 569.8, (862)Brentwood, Eastern England, 587.8, (454), 432.4, (334)East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 583.7, (886), 626.5, (951)Winchester, South-east England, 582.1, (733), 441.5, (556)Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 581.5, (706), 585.6, (711)Kettering, East Midlands, 580.2, (593), 513.6, (525)Dorset, South-west England, 579.0, (2199), 582.4, (2212)Tamworth, West Midlands, 578.9, (445), 605.0, (465)Sevenoaks, South-east England, 575.0, (698), 528.1, (641)Portsmouth, South-east England, 574.3, (1233), 497.9, (1069)West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 573.6, (641), 495.7, (554)Milton Keynes, South-east England, 570.7, (1542), 463.0, (1251)Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 567.2, (752), 469.9, (623)Reading, South-east England, 566.9, (909), 481.5, (772)East Hampshire, South-east England, 566.1, (701), 637.1, (789)Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 565.8, (3095), 545.1, (2982)Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 565.4, (1012), 511.2, (915)Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 562.9, (456), 456.8, (370)Mendip, South-west England, 560.7, (652), 541.8, (630)Thurrock, Eastern England, 558.9, (981), 487.1, (855)Belfast, Northern Ireland, 558.7, (1914), 565.4, (1937)Exeter, South-west England, 555.8, (741), 525.0, (700)Swale, South-east England, 554.9, (838), 517.8, (782)Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 554.3, (630), 625.5, (711)Rochford, Eastern England, 553.5, (485), 497.6, (436)Braintree, Eastern England, 552.0, (845), 502.3, (769)Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 551.1, (760), 459.0, (633)Isle of Wight, South-east England, 551.0, (784), 555.2, (790)New Forest, South-east England, 548.8, (986), 529.9, (952)Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 546.9, (1188), 517.4, (1124)East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 544.7, (518), 445.8, (424)West Berkshire, South-east England, 543.3, (861), 569.2, (902)Medway, South-east England, 543.1, (1516), 470.7, (1314)Wellingborough, East Midlands, 542.0, (434), 493.3, (395)Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 540.8, (716), 466.8, (618)Cambridge, Eastern England, 536.5, (671), 435.0, (544)Pembrokeshire, Wales, 536.5, (680), 548.3, (695)Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 535.2, (659), 609.1, (750)Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 535.1, (1561), 477.8, (1394)Tewkesbury, South-west England, 535.1, (517), 569.2, (550)Maidstone, South-east England, 532.0, (921), 513.5, (889)Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 531.8, (624), 551.4, (647)Cheltenham, South-west England, 531.7, (617), 555.8, (645)Colchester, Eastern England, 530.9, (1047), 524.3, (1034)South Somerset, South-west England, 529.9, (894), 460.0, (776)West Devon, South-west England, 529.0, (297), 484.5, (272)North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber 528.4, (842), 537.8, (857)Sutton, London, 526.2, (1093), 438.6, (911)Erewash, East Midlands, 522.8, (603), 445.7, (514)South Kesteven, East Midlands, 521.6, (747), 560.0, (802)Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 519.8, (644), 567.4, (703)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 518.3, (2983), 469.1, (2700)St Albans, Eastern England, 517.7, (773), 462.8, (691)Charnwood, East Midlands, 516.4, (973), 607.2, (1144)Runnymede, South-east England, 515.9, (466), 466.1, (421)Chelmsford, Eastern England, 515.7, (926), 517.4, (929)Kingston upon Thames, London, 514.1, (921), 440.4, (789)Gosport, South-east England, 513.7, (435), 552.7, (468)Wiltshire, South-west England, 513.4, (2588), 580.1, (2924)South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 513.2, (1477), 563.6, (1622)Gravesham, South-east England, 508.0, (543), 459.4, (491)Horsham, South-east England, 508.0, (739), 579.5, (843)Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 506.6, (629), 518.7, (644)Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 505.8, (1739), 519.2, (1785)Wrexham, Wales, 502.7, (684), 557.9, (759)Canterbury, South-east England, 501.3, (836), 404.8, (675)Shropshire, West Midlands, 500.9, (1630), 559.6, (1821)South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 500.4, (548), 531.4, (582)Harlow, Eastern England, 499.5, (436), 592.3, (517)Harborough, East Midlands, 499.3, (477), 575.7, (550)Three Rivers, Eastern England, 493.8, (464), 520.4, (489)Torfaen, Wales, 492.4, (467), 477.7, (453)Wandsworth, London, 491.6, (1621), 414.3, (1366)Lichfield, West Midlands, 490.4, (518), 505.5, (534)East Devon, South-west England, 490.3, (726), 508.5, (753)Southampton, South-east England, 487.6, (1233), 511.3, (1293)Flintshire, Wales, 487.1, (764), 485.8, (762)Thanet, South-east England, 486.4, (688), 439.7, (622)Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 485.4, (270), 589.6, (328)Redditch, West Midlands, 485.0, (415), 546.9, (468)Cotswold, South-west England, 481.9, (435), 485.2, (438)North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 481.3, (315), 498.1, (326)West Suffolk, Eastern England, 481.1, (853), 487.3, (864)Dover, South-east England, 481.0, (570), 452.3, (536)Newport, Wales, 480.7, (752), 427.0, (668)Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 480.4, (776), 538.5, (870)East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 480.2, (433), 492.4, (444)Tendring, Eastern England, 477.1, (703), 418.7, (617)Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 476.4, (256), 569.5, (306)Merton, London, 476.1, (983), 410.7, (848)Cardiff, Wales, 474.8, (1753), 500.5, (1848)Chesterfield, East Midlands, 473.6, (497), 428.9, (450)Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 470.9, (270), 343.6, (197)Broxtowe, East Midlands, 469.3, (538), 422.2, (484)Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 469.2, (709), 477.8, (722)Wychavon, West Midlands, 466.9, (612), 477.6, (626)Worthing, South-east England, 464.2, (514), 549.1, (608)Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 464.1, (266), 577.5, (331)Warrington, North-west England, 463.7, (971), 398.3, (834)North Tyneside, North-east England, 461.5, (964), 468.2, (978)North Kesteven, East Midlands, 461.3, (545), 458.7, (542)Bromley, London, 461.0, (1534), 393.1, (1308)Watford, Eastern England, 460.6, (445), 479.2, (463)Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 460.2, (818), 418.0, (743)Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 459.2, (1190), 470.0, (1218)South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 456.5, (513), 423.6, (476)North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 455.1, (477), 426.5, (447)Bridgend, Wales, 454.8, (671), 435.8, (643)Luton, Eastern England, 453.3, (968), 424.8, (907)Solihull, West Midlands, 451.1, (981), 413.4, (899)Hertsmere, Eastern England, 450.4, (475), 398.2, (420)Peterborough, Eastern England, 449.6, (911), 447.1, (906)Powys, Wales, 446.5, (594), 452.5, (602)Bedford, Eastern England, 445.9, (779), 476.3, (832)Dartford, South-east England, 445.4, (508), 359.5, (410)Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 445.4, (1143), 470.0, (1206)Epping Forest, Eastern England, 444.1, (587), 383.6, (507)Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 442.9, (813), 356.9, (655)Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 442.5, (445), 526.0, (529)Babergh, Eastern England, 442.1, (410), 347.2, (322)Chorley, North-west England, 440.8, (524), 461.0, (548)Adur, South-east England, 439.3, (282), 361.4, (232)Monmouthshire, Wales, 439.2, (418), 565.3, (538)Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 438.7, (572), 500.1, (652)Caerphilly, Wales, 438.6, (797), 445.7, (810)Blaby, East Midlands, 437.5, (446), 540.5, (551)Ribble Valley, North-west England, 436.9, (271), 556.2, (345)East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 436.8, (1499), 481.6, (1653)Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 436.2, (400), 585.6, (537)Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 436.2, (401), 570.0, (524)Forest of Dean, South-west England, 435.1, (379), 453.5, (395)Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 434.2, (492), 371.5, (421)Trafford, North-west England, 433.5, (1030), 399.4, (949)Hounslow, London, 432.0, (1174), 394.8, (1073)North Somerset, South-west England, 431.9, (931), 406.8, (877)Sedgemoor, South-west England, 431.8, (533), 431.0, (532)Havering, London, 431.6, (1125), 386.3, (1007)Blackpool, North-west England, 431.4, (597), 433.6, (600)East Ayrshire, Scotland, 430.9, (524), 356.1, (433)Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 430.3, (509), 492.1, (582)Oxford, South-east England, 430.1, (652), 451.2, (684)Carmarthenshire, Wales, 428.8, (815), 485.1, (922)Gateshead, North-east England, 425.8, (860), 410.0, (828)East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 425.1, (514), 575.6, (696)Kensington and Chelsea, London, 423.3, (664), 343.6, (539)Angus, Scotland, 420.5, (487), 483.5, (560)Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 420.4, (334), 426.7, (339)Dacorum, Eastern England, 420.1, (653), 469.6, (730)Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 418.5, (293), 415.6, (291)Northampton, East Midlands, 418.2, (938), 381.6, (856)North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 417.7, (427), 416.8, (426)East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 412.9, (449), 418.4, (455)Mansfield, East Midlands, 412.4, (451), 368.5, (403)Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 409.7, (531), 463.7, (601)Darlington, North-east England, 409.7, (440), 475.8, (511)Bexley, London, 409.5, (1021), 361.4, (901)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 407.3, (616), 394.7, (597)Daventry, East Midlands, 407.1, (354), 456.6, (397)Slough, South-east England, 404.5, (605), 445.9, (667)Warwick, West Midlands, 404.4, (586), 387.1, (561)Waltham Forest, London, 404.1, (1119), 327.1, (906)Ealing, London, 402.2, (1369), 393.7, (1340)Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 401.8, (291), 363.1, (263)Knowsley, North-west England, 401.4, (612), 371.9, (567)Salford, North-west England, 400.5, (1052), 439.3, (1154)Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 399.8, (967), 435.8, (1054)East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 397.7, (382), 406.0, (390)Broxbourne, Eastern England, 397.6, (388), 350.4, (342)Wigan, North-west England, 397.3, (1314), 399.1, (1320)Lincoln, East Midlands, 396.8, (397), 476.8, (477)Sefton, North-west England, 396.2, (1093), 400.5, (1105)Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 395.1, (401), 513.4, (521)Moray, Scotland, 394.9, (378), 533.9, (511)Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 393.9, (238), 527.9, (319)Derby, East Midlands, 393.7, (1011), 391.7, (1006)Denbighshire, Wales, 393.1, (380), 484.2, (468)Rochdale, North-west England, 393.0, (879), 453.4, (1014)Boston, East Midlands, 392.5, (278), 391.0, (277)Cheshire East, North-west England, 392.3, (1517), 418.7, (1619)St. Helens, North-west England, 391.5, (709), 448.9, (813)Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 391.3, (537), 386.9, (531)South Ribble, North-west England, 389.8, (433), 493.3, (548)Swansea, Wales, 389.8, (961), 444.5, (1096)Stafford, West Midlands, 389.5, (537), 459.9, (634)Rugby, West Midlands, 389.5, (431), 390.4, (432)Fife, Scotland, 389.2, (1456), 436.5, (1633)Dudley, West Midlands, 388.1, (1251), 468.1, (1509)East Lothian, Scotland, 387.4, (418), 476.4, (514)Hyndburn, North-west England, 385.8, (313), 442.5, (359)Amber Valley, East Midlands, 385.8, (497), 397.4, (512)Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 384.2, (1018), 393.6, (1043)Barnet, London, 383.5, (1530), 365.2, (1457)Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 383.0, (377), 501.9, (494)Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 382.6, (1174), 335.0, (1028)Tameside, North-west England, 382.2, (868), 415.6, (944)Stroud, South-west England, 378.8, (458), 414.4, (501)Broadland, Eastern England, 378.2, (499), 414.6, (547)Wirral, North-west England, 377.7, (1225), 400.2, (1298)Conwy, Wales, 377.4, (446), 398.5, (471)Breckland, Eastern England, 377.3, (533), 385.8, (545)Uttlesford, Eastern England, 377.3, (350), 432.3, (401)North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 376.3, (650), 462.5, (799)Rossendale, North-west England, 375.2, (268), 473.2, (338)Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 374.6, (1317), 412.4, (1450)Stockport, North-west England, 374.2, (1101), 369.1, (1086)Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 373.7, (378), 377.7, (382)Bristol, South-west England, 373.7, (1741), 402.3, (1874)Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 372.4, (191), 428.9, (220)Hillingdon, London, 370.9, (1146), 360.2, (1113)Croydon, London, 370.6, (1440), 303.4, (1179)Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 369.8, (730), 427.0, (843)West Lindsey, East Midlands, 369.1, (355), 399.2, (384)Sunderland, North-east England, 367.5, (1021), 372.1, (1034)County Durham, North-east England, 367.3, (1958), 388.8, (2073)Bury, North-west England, 367.1, (700), 408.0, (778)Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 366.4, (909), 413.2, (1025)Bolsover, East Midlands, 365.3, (297), 396.0, (322)Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 365.3, (383), 361.4, (379)Aberdeen City, Scotland, 365.0, (836), 470.6, (1078)Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 363.9, (361), 297.4, (295)Ashfield, East Midlands, 363.1, (466), 377.1, (484)Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 361.5, (536), 525.3, (779)Northumberland, North-east England, 361.0, (1169), 417.5, (1352)West Lancashire, North-west England, 360.7, (413), 369.4, (423)West Lothian, Scotland, 359.6, (661), 353.6, (650)Lambeth, London, 358.6, (1154), 289.9, (933)Nottingham, East Midlands, 358.4, (1208), 337.3, (1137)Fylde, North-west England, 358.3, (291), 369.4, (300)South Holland, East Midlands, 356.8, (342), 421.5, (404)Haringey, London, 355.9, (948), 329.6, (878)Halton, North-west England, 355.3, (461), 445.4, (578)Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 351.1, (507), 445.3, (643)Redbridge, London, 349.1, (1067), 307.9, (941)Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 348.9, (685), 459.9, (903)Stirling, Scotland, 346.5, (326), 490.0, (461)North Norfolk, Eastern England, 345.2, (363), 317.6, (334)Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 344.3, (1077), 377.6, (1181)Leicester, East Midlands, 343.2, (1215), 389.5, (1379)Lewisham, London, 342.9, (1047), 285.0, (870)Swindon, South-west England, 342.8, (764), 361.2, (805)North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 340.0, (1160), 388.4, (1325)Harrow, London, 339.2, (856), 311.5, (786)East Suffolk, Eastern England, 337.9, (846), 374.6, (938)Liverpool, North-west England, 337.5, (1689), 319.1, (1597)Greenwich, London, 333.5, (964), 283.0, (818)Inverclyde, Scotland, 333.5, (257), 362.1, (279)Brent, London, 332.3, (1089), 287.7, (943)York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 330.3, (697), 390.5, (824)Fenland, Eastern England, 330.1, (337), 327.2, (334)Herefordshire, West Midlands, 325.9, (631), 452.4, (876)Southwark, London, 323.7, (1036), 237.5, (760)Sandwell, West Midlands, 320.9, (1056), 334.6, (1101)City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 316.5, (1670), 313.1, (1652)Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 315.4, (343), 517.8, (563)Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 315.3, (473), 336.6, (505)Oldham, North-west England, 315.2, (749), 292.5, (695)Manchester, North-west England, 312.4, (1736), 321.6, (1787)Burnley, North-west England, 311.2, (278), 325.7, (291)Lancaster, North-west England, 310.6, (460), 371.3, (550)West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 310.2, (274), 395.1, (349)South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 308.9, (991), 334.8, (1074)Eden, North-west England, 308.8, (166), 370.2, (199)Birmingham, West Midlands, 307.6, (3508), 318.4, (3632)Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 306.7, (811), 367.6, (972)Norwich, Eastern England, 306.0, (435), 310.2, (441)Enfield, London, 304.0, (1014), 259.0, (864)Middlesbrough, North-east England, 302.9, (428), 315.0, (445)High Peak, East Midlands, 302.3, (280), 380.0, (352)Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 299.7, (200), 430.1, (287)Bolton, North-west England, 298.4, (860), 375.7, (1083)Wyre, North-west England, 298.1, (337), 404.2, (457)Ipswich, Eastern England, 294.9, (401), 352.3, (479)South Tyneside, North-east England, 294.4, (445), 301.1, (455)Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 294.3, (2351), 311.0, (2484)Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 293.4, (765), 360.8, (941)East Lindsey, East Midlands, 292.2, (415), 285.9, (406)Hackney and City of London, London, 291.9, (852), 288.8, (843)South Ayrshire, Scotland, 291.6, (327), 349.6, (392)Renfrewshire, Scotland, 291.5, (523), 302.1, (542)South Norfolk, Eastern England, 290.8, (416), 299.9, (429)Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 290.3, (441), 338.4, (514)Tower Hamlets, London, 288.6, (958), 237.7, (789)Preston, North-west England, 287.9, (415), 301.8, (435)Barking and Dagenham, London, 287.7, (616), 242.9, (520)Coventry, West Midlands, 286.5, (1087), 303.9, (1153)Islington, London, 285.8, (709), 271.6, (674)Scottish Borders, Scotland, 285.5, (329), 331.5, (382)Camden, London, 280.8, (785), 264.7, (740)Westminster, London, 277.9, (750), 247.5, (668)North Ayrshire, Scotland, 277.1, (372), 285.3, (383)Walsall, West Midlands, 276.9, (794), 329.6, (945)Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 276.1, (1627), 311.1, (1833)Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 275.7, (583), 251.6, (532)Midlothian, Scotland, 273.8, (255), 309.2, (288)Hartlepool, North-east England, 272.8, (256), 359.1, (337)South Lakeland, North-west England, 264.0, (277), 265.0, (278)Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 263.4, (225), 379.3, (324)Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 261.9, (407), 317.8, (494)Allerdale, North-west England, 261.7, (256), 322.0, (315)Newham, London, 254.2, (903), 223.8, (795)Pendle, North-west England, 251.8, (232), 293.0, (270)Copeland, North-west England, 248.4, (169), 274.8, (187)Highland, Scotland, 246.8, (581), 365.3, (860)Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 245.9, (1333), 257.5, (1396)Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 245.0, (1081), 275.8, (1217)Dundee City, Scotland, 243.9, (363), 334.0, (497)Glasgow City, Scotland, 239.9, (1525), 268.2, (1705)Ceredigion, Wales, 229.1, (167), 268.9, (196)Carlisle, North-west England, 222.1, (241), 288.4, (313)Shetland Islands, Scotland, 209.9, (48), 441.6, (101)Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 181.1, (48), 132.1, (35)Orkney Islands, Scotland, 120.5, (27), 214.3, (48)