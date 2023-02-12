Two more teenagers charged with murder over death of Bailey Atkinson

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two more teenagers have been charged with murder over the death of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall two weeks ago, West Midlands Police said.

Sonny Loverage, 18, from Bloxwich in the West Midlands, along with a 17-year-old boy from Walsall – who cannot be named due to his age, will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds previously appeared in court over Mr Atkinson’s death.

Mr Atkinson, 20, was stabbed multiple times in the early hours of January 28 in Walsall High Street. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

His family paid tribute to their “beloved boy Bailey, our kind hearted and much-loved son, brother and grandson”.

They added: “Bailey was so loved, by so many and will be missed so much.”

Police said Mr Atkinson’s family have been informed of the latest charges and urged the public not to discuss the names of the juvenile defendants on social media while the case is active.

A police statement said: “Since Bailey’s tragic death we have tried to reassure the public by increasing patrols and resources.

“We are continuing these patrols to show to the public that we are working hard to make our streets safe and reduce the fear of crime.”