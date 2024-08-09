Ex-Labour councillor charged over video of Walthamstow protest

Support truly

A former Labour councillor has been charged with encouraging violent disorder after he was filmed addressing a crowd in London on Wednesday.

Ricky Jones, 57, was arrested on Thursday after a video emerged in which he appeared to call for far-right protesters’ throats to be “cut” during a demonstration the previous day.

He is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for north London, said: “Jones was filmed addressing a crowd in Walthamstow on Wednesday August 7 during which he appeared to make remarks and a gesture to encourage others to act violently towards far-right protesters.”

Ms Narwal added: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Jones, who has been a councillor in Dartford, Kent, since 2019, has already been suspended by the Labour Party.

In reference to the video, a Labour spokesperson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.”