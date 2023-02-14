Appeal for witnesses after four men injured in pub machete attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are appealing for witnesses after four men were injured in a machete attack at a pub in east London.

The men, aged between 22 and 42, were taken to hospital following the attack at The Dukes Head in Wood Street, Walthamstow, shortly after 8.15pm on Monday.

Scotland Yard said their injuries have been confirmed as non-life threatening.

Police also said they do not believe the incident was gang related.

Police were called to reports of an attack involving a machete and found three men with stab wounds inside the pub and a fourth in nearby Shernhall Street.

Officers from the local policing team in Waltham Forest are carrying out inquiries to establish what happened and are appealing for the public’s help.

Detective Inspector Grant Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are in the early stages of piecing together what happened last night and would like to hear from anyone who was inside the pub and witnessed the attack.

“Whilst news of this kind is concerning, I would like to reassure the community that we believe this was a targeted attack and there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public. We do not believe it was gang related.

Officers lifted one of three crime scenes in place on Tuesday as they conducted door-to-door inquiries and searched the front gardens of nearby homes.

Forensic specialists were going in and out of the pub, where blood could be seen in the doorway and on the pavement.

Stella Creasy, MP for Walthamstow, said: “This is an incredibly difficult time, and local residents are understandably worried about seeing this violence in our area.

“I am in contact with the local police regarding the incident, and would encourage anyone who was in the Wood Street area last night to come forward as soon as possible to ensure the police have all the information they need.”

Police have appealed for witnesses and no arrests have been made.