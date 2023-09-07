What the papers say – September 8

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the end of the week approaches, the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II leads the nations papers alongside the escaped Wandsworth prisoner.

The Mirror has chosen to run with a special thanks from King Charles to thank the public for their kindness during his first year as King.

The Daily Mail features a royal story of a different kind, looking at the relationship between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex with “Warring Royal Brothers Still 100 Miles Apart”.

The escaped inmate from Wandsworth prison is still at the forefront of UK news, with the Metro, the i, and the Independent running with the story for their splash.

The Guardian leads with the vanished Wandsworth prisoner but instead focuses on MPs as questions are raised over prison cost cuts as the manhunt continues.

The Financial Times looks at a possible pay jump for those on the pension for their Friday front, as the pension is set to increase to match wage growth thanks to the triple lock.

The Daily Express has run with a similar story but has hooked it off the claims the triple lock increases may be dumped unless the retirement age also rises.

The Times reports on the latest NHS maternity scandal, with their front page emblazoned with a story on Nottingham Trust has been accused of failing 1,700 families in a cover-up now being investigated by police.

The Daily Telegraph has taken a more international approach to Friday, running a story on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who has declined to increase student and working visas for Indian nationals in exchange for a trade deal with the country.

And, lastly, the Daily Star says the ghost of comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd is apparently haunting his old house in Knotty Ash by slamming doors.