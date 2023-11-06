Female Met Police officer denies sexual assault of woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A female Metropolitan Police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman.

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth, south London, on December 5 2022.

Bright appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Monday wearing a black blazer and black suit pants with her hair tied up in a bun.

She denied one count of sexual assault.

Judge Anne Brown set a trial date for September 30 of next year.

Bright, of Buckland Way, Worcester Park, Sutton, is suspended from duty.

She was bailed on condition that she does not contact the complainant.