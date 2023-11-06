Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Female Met Police officer denies sexual assault of woman

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth.

Luke O'Reilly
Monday 06 November 2023 11:41
Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth.
Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth.
(PA Archive)

A female Metropolitan Police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman.

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth, south London, on December 5 2022.

Bright appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Monday wearing a black blazer and black suit pants with her hair tied up in a bun.

She denied one count of sexual assault.

Judge Anne Brown set a trial date for September 30 of next year.

Bright, of Buckland Way, Worcester Park, Sutton, is suspended from duty.

She was bailed on condition that she does not contact the complainant.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in