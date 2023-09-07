What the papers say – September 7

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The escape of a former soldier who is facing terrorism and spying charges from a London prison dominates the front of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Sun, The Times, the Daily Mail, The Independent, and the Daily Telegraph all run with a splash on the terror suspect, accused of spying for Iran, who escaped Wandsworth Prison by strapping himself under a delivery van.

The front page of the Daily Express tells of Rishi Sunak’s plan to trumpet Britain’s Brexit successes at the G20 summit, with the Prime Minister gearing up to “make the UK the best place in the world to do business”.

The Guardian front page carries a story about an undercover police officer who deceived a woman into a 19-year relationship and fathered a child with her.

The i and the Financial Times have both opted with the same story – Bank of England chief Andrew Bailey signalling the UK may be spared of further interest rate hikes with mortgage relief on the way.

The front page of the Metro reveals Sarah Sharif’s father and stepmother have broken their cover from Pakistan to say they are willing to co-operate with British authorities after dubbing the 10-year-old’s death an “incident”.

And the Daily Star has run with a splash revealing “it’s a bit hot”, with a side note about the terror suspect breaking out of prison.