Firefighters rescue pet owner stuck in tree during bid to catch parrot
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was a ‘reminder of the danger’ posed in attempting to rescue pets.
A woman who got stuck 18ft up a tree while trying to retrieve an escaped pet parrot has been rescued by firefighters in Wiltshire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews used a 12-metre ladder to help her to safety on Saturday morning.
The fire service said: “We of course understand the emotional attachments to pets of any species, but please take this incident as a reminder of the danger posed by attempting to rescue without any specialist assistance.”
Crews from Trowbridge, Chippenham Warminster and Devizes were sent to help the woman after they received a call from a member of the public.
“Once in attendance Trowbridge crew confirmed only one other fire engine was required so that a 12m ladder could be used to assist the member of the public to safety,” the service said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.