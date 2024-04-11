Irish premier Simon Harris discusses Gaza and Ukraine with EU leaders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The humanitarian “disaster” in Gaza and the invasion of Ukraine were among the issues Simon Harris raised with European leaders on Thursday.

The new Irish premier met with senior European figures in Brussels and Warsaw on his second full day in office.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Mr Harris was “taking office in challenging times”.

“I’m glad to count on Ireland in our unwavering support to Ukraine and our efforts to help restore stability in the Middle East.

“Glad also to see you so committed to Europe’s future competitiveness,” she said on the social media site X.

Mr Harris said they had a “strong” meeting where Ukraine, EU agriculture, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for a ceasefire was discussed.

Earlier on Thursday Mr Harris met with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, a Maltese MEP, where they also discussed Ukraine and Gaza.

Ms Metsola said: “Great to have you at the European Parliament, Simon Harris, just a few hours after being elected Taoiseach of Ireland.

“Together Europe and Ireland have come a long way in ensuring prosperity, peace and positive transformation. Moving forward, we must stay the course: united.”

Mr Harris then travelled to Warsaw where he was holding a bilateral meeting with the European Council president Charles Michel.

He also met with the prime ministers of Poland and Spain, Donald Tusk and Pedro Sanchez, as well as the leaders of Luxembourg, Estonia, Finland and Greece.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government criticised his inaugural speech to parliament as Taoiseach on Tuesday for referencing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and not mentioning hostages taken by Hamas.

The Irish Government has defended the speech as “absolutely clear” in its intent and said that Ireland’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin had mentioned the hostages taken by Hamas “umpteen times”.

Mr Harris said on Instagram on Wednesday that Mr Sanchez is to travel to Dublin on Friday to discuss “our joint view in relation to the need to recognise the state of Palestine”.

On Tuesday, the day Mr Harris became Taoiseach, it was announced in the Irish parliament that Ireland plans to recognise the state of Palestine along with Spain, Belgium and Malta.

On Wednesday, the Taoiseach spoke on the phone with Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.