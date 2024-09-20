In Pictures: Abseiling experts give Warwick Castle a clean-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Warwick Castle is undergoing its annual external clean-up this week, which sees restoration specialists abseiling down its walls to clear weeds and dirt from the 800-year-old landmark.

Warwick Castle can trace its origins as a Saxon stronghold to a Civil War prison and stately home. The castle has been a visitor attraction since 1815.