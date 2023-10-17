Man charged with animal cruelty offence after cat kicked off pavement

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with an animal cruelty offence after a video emerged of a cat being kicked off the pavement.

Warwickshire Police said that the 71-year-old had been charged after the CCTV footage showed a man kicking the cat across the road in Leamington.

The force had previously said that the incident occurred in Hastang Fields, Leamington at around 6.56am on September 16.

In footage published by the Mail Online, a man is seen calling his dog towards him before placing it on a lead.

He then grabs the dog’s face and shakes it multiple times before walking towards the cat and kicking it.

The Mail Online reported that the animal, named Lenny, died two days later.

The man, who has not been named but is from Leamington, was interviewed on Monday, police said.

He will face a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Warwickshire Magistrates Court in Leamington Spa on November 10.