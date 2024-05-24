Woman applying make-up among unsafe motorway drivers caught on camera by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Unsafe motorway drivers caught on camera by police include a woman applying make-up and a man steering a van with his knees while eating fast food.

National Highways released footage of the “shocking” incidents, filmed by Warwickshire Police officers from the elevated position provided by its unmarked lorry cab.

This comes ahead of a “week of action” from June 3 targeting unsafe drivers on the M6, which runs from the Midlands to the Scottish border.

The woman applying make-up was filmed in morning traffic on the M40.

She is so focused on her mirror her car swerves and she does not respond when the HGV cab beeps its horn.

The van driver is filmed consuming a McDonald’s meal with no hands on the wheel.

He is seen eating fries with one hand, before picking up a drink with the other.

He then undertakes a lorry as he drivers past Corley Services on the M6 in Coventry.

Another incident involved a woman driving on the M40 while scrolling through messages on a phone in her hand.

At one point she takes both hands off the wheel, and officers also spot her using a laptop.

These were among 63 offences detected in the latest part of National Highways’ Operation Tramline campaign.

National Highways head of national road user safety delivery Matt Staton said: “We know that the shocking examples identified by police in our unmarked cabs are carried out by a small minority and, thankfully, that most of the drivers on our roads are part of the law-abiding majority.

“However, those who continue to take risks such as using their mobile phone at the wheel or other things that mean that their hands are off the wheel are putting themselves and others in danger.

“The week of action aims to make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to think carefully about their driving.

“Meanwhile, thanks to our Tramline HGVs, police have been able to put a stop to incidents of driving which could have very easily resulted in serious harm on the road.”