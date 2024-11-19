Keir Starmer gives Waspi women latest pension compensation update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Waspi women will receive an update about state pension compensation soon, the Prime Minister has confirmed to reporters in Rio.

Sir Keir Starmer has told press that DWP secretary Liz Kendall will make a statement “on this in the not too distant future”.

Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) have advocated for support for women who were born in the 1950s and say they did not get adequate warnings about changes to the state pension.

Asked by reporters on the trip to the G20 summit in Brazil why compensation was taking so long, the Prime Minister said: “The DWP secretary will be making a statement on this in the not too distant future.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer travels to Rio, 17 November ( via REUTERS )

He added: “Obviously it’s a very serious report, and the response will be set out by the DWP secretary.”

Earlier this month, pensions minister Emma Reynolds told the Commons that the Government hoped “to be able to update the House in the coming weeks”.

She told MPs: “The ombudsman took six years to look at what are a range of complex cases, and we are looking at the complexity of those cases.

“I was the first minister in six years to meet with representatives of the Waspi campaign.

“We hope to be able to update the House in the coming weeks.”

A report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found that affected women should have had at least 28 months’ more individual notice of the changes by the Department for Work and Pensions.

It also said that for women who were not aware of the changes, the opportunity that additional notice would have given them to adjust their retirement plans was lost due to delay.

The PHSO further suggested that compensation at level four, ranging between £1,000 and £2,950, could be appropriate for each of those affected.