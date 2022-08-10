Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What are the five heatwave alert levels and what happens when they are triggered?

Everything you need to know about the five categories

Claudia Rowan
Wednesday 10 August 2022 11:18
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has increased its heat health warning from level three to four, meaning the UK faces a “national emergency” with temperatures set to soar next week.

The government’s heat health alert system is made up of five levels.

Here is everything you need to know about the categories.

Level zero: Long-term planning to reduce risk from heatwaves

The planning takes place year-round to reduce the harm caused by heatwaves when they arise.

Recommended

This includes ensuring that urban spaces like housing, transport systems and workplaces are kept cool.

– Level one: Heatwave and summer preparedness

The minimum state of vigilance used during the summer months encourages social and healthcare services to plan closely ahead.

Services make sure preparedness work is ongoing, and the heatwave plan remains at this level between June 1 and September 15 unless a higher alert is triggered.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

– Level two: Alert and readiness

This comes into force when the Met Office forecasts a 60% chance of temperatures being high enough on at least two consecutive days to have significant effects on health.

“This is an important stage to ensure readiness and swift action,” the UKHSA says.

– Level three: Heatwave action

We move into level three once the Met Office confirms threshold temperatures have been reached in any one region or more, and when specific actions targeted at high-risk groups are required.

Recommended

– Level four: National emergency

Level four is reached “when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups”, the UKHSA says.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in