In Pictures: Weather makes the biggest splash at Cheltenham Ladies Day

Wednesday brought the punters out in their finery for Ladies Day.

Wednesday 16 March 2022 17:19
Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival 2022 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crowds have returned to the Cheltenham Festival this week, a year after racing’s equivalent of the Olympics was staged behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

The day started with a special heritage steam train service taking racegoers to the site on Ladies Day.

The train service proved popular (Ben Birchall/PA)
Racegoers leave the carriages at Cheltenham station (Ben Birchall/PA)
Attendees were all smiles on their way to the races (Ben Birchall/PA)
GB News presenters Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster pose for pictures with racegoers (Steven Paston/PA)
Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary celebrates after his horse, Commander Of Fleet, won the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Princess Royal shelters from the rain (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harry Redknapp in the parade ring before the Glenfarclas Chase (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The crowd takes shelter (David Davies/PA)
Racegoers try their best not to get drenched (Mike Egerton/PA)
But the miserable weather could not dampen the spirits (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Paul Townend celebrates ploughing through the mud to win the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Energumene (Tim Goode/PA)
Jockeys head for the showers (David Davies/PA)
