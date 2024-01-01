Jump to content

In Pictures: Revellers welcome 2024 across the UK

Weather warnings for wind and rain had been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve.

Monday 01 January 2024 02:42
(left to right) Sophia Strang 9, with sister Scarlett Strang 10, during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday December 31, 2023.
Revellers have gathered across the UK to welcome in the new year.

Weather warnings for wind and rain had been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve, with people urged to pack a rain jacket for the countdown.

But crowds flocked to organised events in London and other cities, such as Edinburgh and Newcastle, to enjoy spectacular fireworks and light shows.

