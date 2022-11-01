Jump to content

Weather warnings of strong winds and heavy rain set to batter parts of UK

Gusts of up to 65mph are possible on Wednesday.

Catherine Wylie
Tuesday 01 November 2022 11:31
A woman shelters from the wet weather beneath an umbrella near Trafalgar Square, central London (James Manning/PA)
A woman shelters from the wet weather beneath an umbrella near Trafalgar Square, central London (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Strong winds and heavy rain will batter parts of the UK as November gets off to a blustery start.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for wind and rain on Wednesday, with a spell of very windy weather expected to hit Irish Sea coastal areas before spreading to parts of northern England.

Forecasters expect gusts of 55-65mph particularly in exposed coastal areas and over higher ground, with some sudden strong gusts of wind also possible.

The wind warning covers the eastern part of Northern Ireland, parts of Wales and Scotland, North East and North West England, and Yorkshire and Humber from 7am to 8pm.

Further heavy rain is also likely during Wednesday with forecasters warning of potential travel disruption and flooding.

A yellow warning is in place in Northern Ireland from 8am to 3pm with 20mm to 30mm of rain likely to fall in some areas before it clears up in the afternoon.

A separate yellow warning for rain is in place in South West Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde from 10am to 6pm, with 30mm to 40mm of rain expected.

The Met Office said gusts of 61mph were recorded at 7am on Tuesday in Langdon Bay in Kent, while 59mph was recorded at Heathrow at 4am.

