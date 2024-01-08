Jump to content

In Pictures: UK and Ireland shiver as snow and sleet sweep in

Weather warnings were in place as icy conditions plagued southern England and South Wales while temperatures plummeted in Scotland.

Monday 08 January 2024 15:15
A person walking through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent, on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A person walking through a snow flurry in Lenham, Kent, on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A cold snap saw millions of Britons braving wintry weather on Monday as the country was hit by snow, sleet and rain.

A yellow warning for ice was in place across southern England and South Wales for Monday afternoon and evening.

And in the Scottish Highlands temperatures dipped to -8C.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency said “significant” floods are expected to continue in parts of England as some regions are grappling with flooding following intense rainfall.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer toured streets in Loughborough, Leicestershire, being cleared up after last week’s deluge.

Snow flurries led to difficult driving conditions and queues on motorways.

