Inquest opened and adjourned into death of fiance of X Factor star

An inquest into the death of the fiance of Union J singer Jaymi Hensley has been opened and adjourned until next year.

A hearing at Northampton’s Guildhall was told further tests were pending after the death of Oliver Marmon, 33, who fell from a third-floor hotel window last month.

At the two-minute hearing on Wednesday, at which no witnesses or family were present, the assistant coroner for Northamptonshire, Hassan Shah, said Mr Marmon’s body had already been released to his family.

The provisional cause of death is head injuries, pending further tests Assistant coroner Hassan Shah

Mr Shah told the hearing: “I now open the inquest touching the death of Oliver James Marmon. Mr Marmon died (on) August 12 2024 at the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough.

“The provisional cause of death is head injuries, pending further tests.

“In relation to identification I have two statements. One from a family member who confirmed identification to Detective Constable Chennell of Northamptonshire Police. Then a continuity statement in terms of identification from Detective Constable Chennell.”

Mr Shah added: “On that basis I will now adjourn the inquest to Wednesday March 12 with a provisional time estimate of two hours.”

According to a post on Mr Hensley’s Instagram account, he and Mr Marmon were to get married this month.

Mr Marmon, known as Olly, and from Rushden, was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to the scene.

In a statement shortly after Mr Marmon’s death, his family described him as a “little ray of sunshine”.

His family said he was “beautiful both inside and out” and they were “immensely proud” of him.

His mother Julie and stepfather Steve Peacock said in a joint statement: “Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends.

“Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself.”

Police initially said they were investigating the death as murder but later confirmed the probe had been closed after the results of a forensic post-mortem examination.

Evidence gathered during the inquiry did not support the death being homicide, officers said.