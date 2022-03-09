Man and woman charged after boy, 10, killed by dog in Caerphilly

A man and woman have been charged after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a dog in Caerphilly.

Jack Lis was mauled to death while playing at a friend’s house after school in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, on November 8 last year.

The emergency services including paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the property at around 3.55pm but were unable to save the boy. They confirmed Jack had died at the scene.

Police firearms officers who also attended the scene destroyed the dog.

A 28-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both from the Caerphilly area, were arrested on suspicion of being in the charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Both have now been charged with these offences, released on bail, and are due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court next month.

A forensic crime scene investigator outside the house where Jack Lis was killed by a dog (Bronwen Weatherby/PA) (PA Wire)

The man has also been charged with a further five offences of being an owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control between the dates of November 4 and 7.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable at Gwent Police, Mark Hobrough, said: “The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and all the defendants have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

“It is vital that people continue to think about how their social media comments or posts could impact an ongoing investigation, and Jack’s grieving family.

“Once again, my condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.”

Work done to identify the breed of the dog found it was an American bully or XL bully, which are not on the banned breed list.

In a statement issued the day after he was killed, Jack’s family said: “Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys.”

People released red balloons as the hearse carrying the coffin of Jack Lis arrived at St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

A funeral held for Jack at St Martin’s Church in Caerphilly on November 25 was attended by hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons in his memory.

A procession of high-end cars, including a silver DeLorean DMC-12 and red Mustang, took place prior to the service around the town and castle.

Police said a man from the Mountain Ash area, now aged 35, voluntarily attended the police station in relation to the incident but was later released.

Another two men from the Caerphilly area, both aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. Both were released without charge.

