Welsh independence and republican stickers removed from coronation postbox

Welsh independence and republican stickers plastered over a specially decorated coronation postbox hours after it was unveiled have been removed.

The Royal Mail postbox in Cardiff city centre was one of four across the UK to be repainted in celebration of the King’s crowning on Saturday.

The red, white and blue box, which has on it the coronation emblem and a Union flag, has however attracted criticism from some members of the public and campaign groups.

Most have complained about the location of the box, as the one chosen is situated directly outside the historic Owain Glyndwr pub on St John Street – which is named after a Welsh hero who fought against English rule in the late Middle Ages.

Glyndwr’s 15-year-long revolt against the English means he is often referred to as “the last Prince of Wales” and is seen as a symbol of Welsh nationalism.

On Wednesday afternoon, CPD Cefn Hengoed Gweriniaeth Cymru (Republic of Wales) stickers appeared on the postbox over the words “Charles” and “Coronation”.

During the night more stickers appeared on the box, with Yes Cymru, Wrexham Lager and Welsh Football Fans for Independence stickers placed to cover the coronation emblem.

While some commentators on social media appeared to predict and support the vandalism of the box, others, including Welsh Conservative councillor for Radyr and Morgantown Calum Davies, reported it to Royal Mail and Cardiff Council.

By mid-morning on Thursday the stickers had been ripped off, but their outline remained visible.

Wales’s capital city will be the centre of the nation’s coronation celebrations at the weekend, with a public screening of the ceremony being held in Cardiff Castle and a showing of the following concert taking place at Roald Dahl Plass.

A “Not My King” protest will also take place on the city’s streets, with people expected to gather by the statue of Aneurin Bevan on Queen Street from 12.30pm before a march takes place.

It will be followed by a “Big Republican Lunch” in Bute Park – a play on the name of the Big Coronation Lunches that communities have been encouraged to hold to mark the occasion.

As a republican, I consider it is for others to celebrate a coronation Elin Jones, Senedd's presiding officer

The march will coincide with similar anti-monarchist protests expected to take place across the UK during the coronation event, including in London.

The organisers behind the protest in Wales, Cymru Republic, previously held a demonstration during the King’s visit to Cardiff following his accession to the throne.

Groups have been warned that under new laws to curb protests which came into force on Wednesday anyone found disrupting infrastructure such as roads, airports and railways will be dealt with swiftly and could face 12 months behind bars.

The Senedd’s presiding officer Elin Jones has said she will not be attending the coronation on Saturday with First Minister Mark Drakeford, and added that deputy presiding officer, Labour’s David Rees, will attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey instead.

The Plaid Cymru MS told members on Thursday: “As a republican, I consider it is for others to celebrate a coronation.”