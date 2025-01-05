Tributes paid to former Welsh minister Baroness Jenny Randerson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tributes have been paid to a former minister in the Welsh Government who has died aged 76.

Baroness Jenny Randerson served as minister for culture, sport, and the Welsh language from 2000 to 2003 during the coalition government formed between Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Lady Randerson was first elected to the newly established National Assembly for Wales in 1999 representing Cardiff Central for the Liberal Democrats for 12 years.

From free entry to Wales’s national museums to the decision to build Wales Millennium Centre, her work as a minister left an indelible mark on our politics and society Jane Dodds, Welsh Lib Dems

In 2011 she was appointed to the House of Lords and held junior ministerial roles in the UK coalition government.

The Liberal Democrats announced she had died at her home in Cardiff on Saturday.

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Jenny Randerson’s passing.

“Jenny dedicated her life to serving the people of Cardiff and Wales.

“From free entry to Wales’s national museums to the decision to build Wales Millennium Centre, her work as a minister left an indelible mark on our politics and society.

“She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, colleagues, and the many individuals whose lives she touched through her public service.”

David Chadwick MP, deputy leader of the Welsh Lib Dems, said: “Baroness Randerson was a titan of Welsh politics, serving as an assembly member, minister in Welsh and UK governments, and in the Lords.

“She will be deeply missed by all in the Welsh Liberal Democrats. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues.”

Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, added: “Sad to hear of the death of Baroness Jenny Randerson. Condolences to her family, friends and Welsh Liberal Democrat colleagues.”

After university, Lady Randerson qualified as a secondary school teacher and taught in Cardiff.

She was a Cardiff councillor from 1983 to 2000 and led the council’s official opposition for four years.

When Labour’s Rhodri Morgan became first secretary – later retitled first minister – of the national assembly in 2000, he led a minority administration but soon formed the coalition partnership with the Liberal Democrats.

Lady Randerson joined the cabinet and became the first female Lib Dem minister anywhere in the UK. She also served as acting deputy first minister from July 2001 to June 2002.

During her tenure she was instrumental in introducing Creative Future, a cultural strategy for Wales, and Iaith Pawb, a strategy aimed at promoting the Welsh language.

After joining the House of Lords she became the first female Welsh Liberal Democrat to hold ministerial office at Westminster, and the first Welsh Liberal to hold a UK ministerial post since Gwilym Lloyd-George in 1945.

Beyond politics, Lady Randerson had an enduring commitment to education and the Welsh community, having served as chancellor of Cardiff University since 2019.

She was a patron of various charities including Wales Council for Deaf People, the Cardiff and Vale Youth Wind Band and the African Mothers’ Foundation.

Lady Randerson is survived by her husband, Peter Randerson, two children and three grandchildren.