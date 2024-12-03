Andrew RT Davies resigns as leader of Welsh Conservatives after confidence vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Andrew RT Davies has resigned as leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd after a confidence vote.

The confidence vote on Tuesday morning in his leadership of the Welsh Conservatives group came back 9-7 in his favour, including his own vote.

He wrote to the Welsh Conservatives’ chairman afterwards saying the result showed that a “substantial minority” of his party do not support him and his position is “untenable”.

He said he would stand down once a new leader is elected.

He wrote: “Last week, a group of Senedd members approached me, threatening to resign their positions in shadow cabinet if I did not agree to step down as leader.

“I therefore requested a motion of confidence in my leadership to be held at a meeting this morning.

“This vote has now taken place. It was clear from the result that a substantial minority of the group do not support our approach, despite it being the only viable strategy available.

“While I would have been honoured to continue as leader, my position is consequently untenable.”

He was first elected leader of the Welsh Conservatives in 2011 and served in the role until June 2018, returning in 2021.

He was recently “censured” in the Senedd, an official reprimand noting disapproval of a member’s behaviour.

He fell foul of the rules over social media posts saying Wales had a “blanket” 20mph speed limit, despite there being exceptions to the policy and it only affecting built-up areas, and another which said former first minister Vaughan Gething’s government had embraced an “extreme ideology”.

In his resignation letter, he cited 20mph speed limits and the Sustainable Farming Scheme as an example of “divisive, ideologically motivated policies” from Labour ministers in the Senedd “propped up by Plaid Cymru nationalists”.

He said in his letter that he had been looking forward to leading the Welsh Tories into the Senedd elections in 2026 but that it was clear that party must “decide exactly what it stands for” going forward.

He will not be standing in the leadership contest.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said he wished Mr Davies well but that the Welsh Conservatives “offer no solutions” for the country’s challenges.

He said: “The legacy of the Tories in Wales is one of chaos and cuts – a legacy that was roundly rejected at the ballot box this year.

“They offer no solutions for the challenges facing our communities and nor do they have a serious plan for government.

“Plaid Cymru stands ready to offer Wales a fresh start.

“While the Tories fight amongst themselves and Labour continues to let down our communities, Plaid Cymru is united and focused on delivering our vision to rebuild our economy, fix the NHS, demand fair treatment from UK Government and show real ambition for the future of our nation.”