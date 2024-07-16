Vaughan Gething’s resignation statement in full

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Vaughan Gething has announced he is resigning as First Minister of Wales after four members of his government quit and demanded he left office.

Mr Gething has been embroiled in a political row over his decision to sack Hannah Blythyn as a minister and a furore about donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader, which led to Labour’s co-operation deal in the Senedd with Plaid Cymru collapsing.

In his statement, Mr Gething said any allegations of wrongdoing against him were “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”.

Mr Gething is resigning after four members of his Government quit and demanded he step down (Ben Birchall/PA). ( PA Wire )

Here is his resignation statement in full:

“I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.

“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.

“I recognise now that this is not possible.

“It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months.

“To see the dedication to public service from our civil service, and the dedication to civility from the Welsh public.

“To see the election of a new government in Westminster, and the fresh hope that brings to Wales.

“I have always pursued my political career to serve Wales.

Mr Gething said the new Labour Government led by Sir Keir Starmer had brought ‘hope’ for Wales (Alastair Grant/PA). ( PA Wire )

“And being able to show under-represented communities that there is a place for them, for us, is an honour and privilege that will never diminish.

“It’s what drew me into public service. Before becoming an MS I fought employment cases for people who’d been mistreated at work.

“I wanted to give power to those without a voice.

“That has always been my motivation.

“I also campaigned to help create the Senedd, clocking up 30 years of work to support Wales’ devolution journey.

“This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family.

“A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue.

“In 11 years as a minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities.

“My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change.

“I will now discuss a timetable for the election of a new leader of my party.

“Finally, I want to say thank you to those who have reached out to support me, my team and my family in recent weeks.

“It has meant the world to all of us.

“To those in Wales who look like me – many of whom I know feel personally bruised and worried by this moment – I know that our country can be better. I know that cannot happen without us.

“There will – and there must be – a government that looks like the country it serves.

“Thank you.”