Prince of Wales arrives at Senedd to meet politicians and youth parliament

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Cardiff to meet with representatives of the Welsh Parliament.

William will undertake a brief tour of the building and debating chamber led by the Llywydd, Elin Jones.

He will then meet politicians from the four parties represented in the Senedd – Welsh Labour, the Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Kensington Palace said the visit was “in order to deepen his understanding of the issues and opportunities of greatest importance to the Welsh people”.

William is expected to reiterate to Welsh politicians that there are no plans for any formal investiture ceremony.

His father, the King, was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969.

William will conclude his visit by meeting with the Welsh Youth Parliament, where he will hear about issues affecting the younger generation.

Charles announced that William and wife Kate would become Prince and Princess of Wales on September 9, the day after the death of the Queen.

A few days later, William spoke on the telephone to Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, in a conversation in which the prince spoke of his “deep affection for Wales”.

The prince, who served as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot when living on Anglesey with wife Kate, “expressed his and the Princess of Wales’s honour in being asked by the King to serve the Welsh people” during that call.

William and Kate travelled to Anglesey and Swansea on September 27 – when royal mourning ended – to meet people and communities in Wales.

Both are understood to be keen to pave their own path in the roles, building trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.

However, on Tuesday evening, Welsh actor Michael Sheen questioned whether William’s role as Prince of Wales was appropriate given his support of the England football team.

Mr Sheen’s comments followed William’s visit to the team’s training centre on Monday, where he presented them with their shirts for the World Cup in Qatar.

“He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as Pres of FA his role makes visit understandable – but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?” Mr Sheen tweeted.