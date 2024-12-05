New Welsh Tory leader wants to set out ‘positive direction’ ahead of elections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The new leader of the Welsh Tories said his plan for the country would be “pro-Wales” and “pro-personal responsibility” as he sets out a path to the Senedd elections next year.

Darren Millar has said he wants to set out a “positive direction” after taking over as Welsh Conservative Group leader in the Senedd from Andrew RT Davies, who resigned on Tuesday.

Mr Millar, the MS for Clwyd West, was publicly endorsed by all 15 of his Senedd party colleagues and he was elected unopposed after nominations for the post closed at 5pm.

He called his predecessor a “formidable leader”.

Mr Davies, whose critics have accused him of leading the Welsh Tories into culture war-focused politics, stood down after narrowly winning a confidence motion, saying his continued leadership was “untenable”.

Asked if he would steer the party away from culture war issues, Mr Millar told the PA news agency: “I’m looking forward to being able to set out a positive direction for our party, a united party, going into these elections, making the case for a Wales that works. And at the moment, we have a Wales that’s broken and doesn’t work.”

He said his plan for the country would be “pro-Wales, pro-freedom, pro-choice, pro-personal responsibility”.

“You know, all of these messages are things that we get out there to the public and make a strong case as to why people should vote for the Conservative Party, rather than why people shouldn’t vote for other political parties,” he added.

A new face, but the same old Conservative Party in Wales Welsh Labour spokesperson

Mr Millar’s appointment means the Tories, Labour and Plaid Cymru will all go into the 2026 Senedd elections with new leaders since the last Welsh parliament election took place.

Polling of Senedd voting intention earlier this week put the Tories fourth, behind Reform UK.

Plaid Cymru came out on top with 24%, Labour and Reform UK tied at 23% and the Conservatives trailed behind at 19%, the YouGov and Barn Cymru survey showed.

Mr Millar said he was not worried about Reform UK overtaking the Tories.

He said he was “very encouraged” by that poll, because it showed a loss of support for Labour in recent months and put the top four parties “in a very small margin” of one another.

“So there’s everything to fight for, everything to work towards as we approach the Senedd elections in May 2026,” he said.

He said he believes the Tories can secure more seats and that “we will speak for the people of Wales who feel marginalised and as though they’re not currently being heard”.

Mr Davies said on Tuesday that the “muesli and croissant brigade” had forced him to stand down, and described his own political offering as “a full Welsh fry up with extra black pudding”.

Mr Millar said: “I love a good bacon butty myself, and I’m looking forward to tucking into one tomorrow morning.”

A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “A new face, but the same old Conservative Party in Wales.

“Voters have already rejected Darren Millar and his colleagues at the general election.

“Instead of trying to understand why, they are papering over the cracks. The people of Wales won’t buy it.”