Comedy drama In My Skin is success story of 2022 Welsh Baftas

Dream Horse, nominated in five categories, won two awards.

Benedict Smith
Sunday 09 October 2022 23:48
Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda (Ian West/PA)
Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

Comedy drama In My Skin has proved the success story of the 2022 Welsh Baftas, known as the Bafta Cymru, as it claimed three awards at St David’s Hall in Cardiff.

One host even made fun of its winning streak as the five-part series was handed best director, best television drama and best writer for its portrayal of teenage life in Wales.

Dream Horse, nominated in five categories, won two awards, including the coveted best actor prize for Owen Teale’s performance.

The Game Of Thrones actor seemed lost for words at times during his acceptance speech, and said repeatedly that he was “blown away”.

Bwyd Byd Epic Chris, a cooking show hosted by Chris Roberts, also gained two awards for best presenter and best entertainment programme.

In My Skin’s scriptwriter Kayleigh Llewellyn, who was called back to the stage three times, paid tribute to her mother for inspiring her.

Pausing occasionally to apologise for swearing, she told the crowd: “The biggest gift she ever gave me was opening up the world of storytelling.

“Every night she took the time to read us a story, and then every weekend she took us to Cabalfa Library.

“She let us run round and fill our arms up with the books and we’re just buzzing – like, ‘oh these are free, are they?’

“So thank you mum and thank you public libraries. I hope the Tories stopping rubbing their bums on you.”

Television executive Shane Allen initially pretended that Llewellyn’s drama had won another prize, intended in reality for Black Mirror producer Annabel Jones.

“This award also goes to In My Skin,” he said, before adding: “It doesn’t – they haven’t had time to get back to their seats yet.”

Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda, in which she played the only hearing member of a deaf family from Massachusetts, in the US.

With Jones unable to collect the award in person, the cameras focused on an unsmiling Joanna Scanlan, who had been nominated for the same category for her role in After Love.

The Bafta Cymru for best editing (factual) went to Dan Young for Slammed, while Elen Pierce Lewis claimed the editing (fiction) prize.

Chloe Fairweather, who collected the breakthrough actor award for Dying To Divorce, paid tribute to the “courage and grit” of the women portrayed in the film about domestic violence.

Other winners included Affairs Of The Art for the short film category, The Pursuit Of Love’s Claire Williams for hair and make-up, and Coronavirus: A Care Home’s Story, for news, current affairs and topical.

