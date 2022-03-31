Missing teenager found ‘safe and well’

A teenager who was missing for more than 10 days was found “safe and well” in the early hours of Thursday morning, police have announced.

Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, had been reported missing on Monday March 21 after having last been seen at his home address in Wembley, north London, on Sunday March 20.

On Wednesday, police issued three new video clips and a new image of the teenager, describing his family as “distraught” and adding that, “due to the passage of time, our concern for his welfare is increasing”.