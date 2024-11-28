Government announces plans for first men’s health strategy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Government will address the biggest health issues facing men, such as prostate cancer, poor mental health and suicide, as part of the first men’s health strategy.

Announcing the plans on Thursday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting vowed to “tackle these problems head on”.

The move was hailed by experts, who say the blueprint will “bring real change” to the lives of men across the country.

The strategy, which is expected to be published in 2025, will explore how to prevent and tackle health problems that affect men of all ages, including heart disease, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, poor mental health and suicide.

Mr Streeting confirmed plans for the strategy at the Men’s Health Summit, held in partnership with Movember and hosted by Arsenal and the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium in London.

It can be hard to be a young man in today’s society, particularly for boys from backgrounds like mine Health Secretary Wes Streeting

He said: “It can be hard to be a young man in today’s society, particularly for boys from backgrounds like mine.

“We’re seeing mental ill-health on the rise, and the shocking fact that suicide is the biggest killer for men under the age of 50.

“Preventable killers like heart disease and prostate cancer are being caught far too late.”

A call for evidence for the strategy will be launched shortly, seeking views on what is currently working when it comes to addressing the life expectancy gap between men and women and what more can be done.

On average, men die four years earlier than women, according to the Department of Health.

They are affected more by some illnesses, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes, and are less likely to seek help for their mental health, with men accounting for three out of four suicides.

The announcement follows the women’s health strategy, a 10-year commitment published in 2022 to improve the health of women and girls in England.

Mr Streeting added: “Just as we are determined to end the injustices women face in healthcare, we won’t shy away from the need to focus on men’s health too.

“This Government will publish a men’s health strategy to tackle these problems head on.”

Michelle Terry, chief executive of Movember, which raises awareness of men’s health issues, welcomed the announcement.

This will transform the lives of men, as well as the wives, sisters, mothers, partners, mates, children and neighbours around them Michelle Terry, Movember

She said: “This is a significant step forward in transforming the face of men’s health, and urgently needed given how many men are dying too young and losing years of healthy life.

“Almost two in five men will die before their 75th birthday and in England suicide is the leading cause of death for men aged 20 to 34 years old.

“When we improve men’s health, we know that the benefits can ripple through families, communities and societies.

“This will transform the lives of men, as well as the wives, sisters, mothers, partners, mates, children and neighbours around them.

“Movember welcomes the Government’s leadership on this, and stands ready to work with the Secretary of State and his team to make the men’s health strategy a reality that brings real change to lives up and down the country.”

The men’s health strategy will form part of the Government’s 10-year plan for the NHS, which is expected to be published in spring next year.

The blueprint will place more focus on preventing sickness, as well as shifting care from hospitals to the community and utilising data and technology to streamline services.