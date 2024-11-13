Streeting hints at help for health organisations hit by national insurance rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wes Streeting has hinted at extra cash for GPs and hospices who face being hit by the Budget’s rise in national insurance.

The Health Secretary said there would be no formal exemption for the rise coming in April, but he was “looking very carefully” at funding allocations from Westminster.

He promised an announcement on hospices before Christmas while for GPs, who have warned they could be forced to cut services or close surgeries, Mr Streeting said he “recognised the pressures” they were facing.

While public sector organisations like the NHS will be protected from the impact of the tax hike on employers, hospices and GP surgeries face uncertainty.

The British Medical Association has warned that GP practices could be forced to cut staff and services, impacting on patient care, while some surgeries may have to close as a result of the increased costs imposed in the Budget.

Mr Streeting told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “There are some providers of NHS services like GPs and others who are not formally part of the NHS.

“They’re contracted, they’re effectively private businesses providing a public service, so they’re not automatically exempt from employer national insurance contributions.”

He added: “We’re not doing a formal exemption but I recognise the pressures, and I want to deal with them.”

Many hospices are already on the brink and this tax hike risks pushing them over the edge Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrats

On hospices, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today they also will not be exempt but “one of the reasons that I haven’t yet announced the allocation for hospices is I’m looking very carefully at what we can do through the hospice grant to recognise that pressure”.

He added: “We’ll make an announcement on the hospice grant before Christmas because I recognise that people need to be able to make decisions about the next financial year, but the hospice grant will continue.”

But he defended the decision to increase employers’ national insurance contributions, saying that allowed the Government to “be able to invest in our NHS as well as our other public services”.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine asked how GPs and charities are expected to cope with the rise, to which Sir Keir Starmer replied: “We will ensure that GP practices have the resources that we need, and the funding arrangements between the NHS and contractors will be set out in the usual way.”

Liberal Democrats health spokeswoman Helen Morgan said: “We need urgent clarity on what extra funding hospices will receive and whether it will fully cover the cost of the national insurance tax hike.

“Many hospices are already on the brink and this tax hike risks pushing them over the edge.

“The simplest thing would be for the government to listen to hospices and exempt them from this tax rise.”