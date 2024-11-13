Streeting taking concerns over physician associates ‘very seriously’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Health Secretary has said he is taking “very seriously” concerns around physician associates (PAs) being used as substitute doctors.

Wes Streeting said he wanted to look into the issues around the roles before a planned expansion in the number of medical associates.

Mr Streeting acknowledged there were concerns around the tasks PAs were doing and transparency, with patients not necessarily realising they were not being treated by a doctor.

I actually think physician associates have a role to play and I don't want to throw the baby out with the bath water as we address those concerns, but I'm increasingly convinced there are legitimate concerns that we need to look into Health Secretary Wes Streeting

PAs are graduates – usually with a health or life sciences degree – who have undertaken two years of postgraduate training.

They have hit the headlines in recent years following the deaths of several patients who were treated by PAs.

The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges is among those calling for a review into PAs and anaesthesia associates (AAs) to “clarify claims around their safety and usefulness in patient-facing roles”.

The Health Secretary said: “I’m taking very seriously the concern that’s being expressed about physician associates, particularly in relation to doctor substitution, scope of practice and transparency for patients.

“I actually think physician associates have a role to play and I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water as we address those concerns, but I’m increasingly convinced there are legitimate concerns that we need to look into.

“We’ll have more to say on that shortly.”

The role of PAs is to support doctors in the diagnosis and management of patients, and they can be deployed across GP surgeries and hospitals.

I need to assure myself, in order to assure the country, that we've got the right people in the right place doing the right thing Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Earlier, Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast: “I am taking these concerns seriously and I’ve spent a lot of time listening to clinicians, listening to physician associates as well, by the way.”

Under the NHS long-term workforce plan the number of associates will expand from around 3,500 at present to 10,000 physician associates and 2,000 anaesthesia associates by 2036/37.

Mr Streeting said: “Before we put the foot down on the accelerator to expand the number of roles, I think we also firstly need to take stock on where we are, dive deeply into some of the challenges that are being put to us by the medical profession about the deployment of these roles, because I need to assure myself, in order to assure the country, that we’ve got the right people in the right place doing the right thing.”