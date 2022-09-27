Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Labour not ruling out junk food deals ban once inflation falls

Wes Streeting said Labour would not oppose scrapping the ban in the short term, but was not ruling out regulation in future.

Christopher McKeon
Tuesday 27 September 2022 13:20
The Government has delayed a ban on ‘buy one get one free’ deals for unhealthy food products due to the “unprecedented” squeeze on living standards (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Government has delayed a ban on ‘buy one get one free’ deals for unhealthy food products due to the “unprecedented” squeeze on living standards (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour will not rule out banning ‘buy one get one free’ deals on junk food once the cost-of-living crisis eases, Wes Streeting has said.

The shadow health secretary said Labour would not immediately oppose Government plans to scrap the ban, but would oppose any attempt to abolish the tax on sugary drinks.

Mr Streeting told a fringe event at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool that he had “upset a lot of public health campaigners” by saying it would be “tin-eared” to ban junk food offers when family finances were being strained.

He said: “I’ve heard through my inbox and on the fringe the breaking hearts of the public health professionals who are saying, hang on a minute, look at the evidence, and I just want to really underline this point because it’s important.

“I haven’t said not ever, I’ve been really clear in saying not now.”

Recommended

The Government had been due to ban multi-buy promotions for products high in fat, salt and sugar by the end of October, but has delayed implementing the ban until October 2023 due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said it would be ‘tin-eared’ to introduce a ban on junk food deals now, but did not rule out regulation once inflation had fallen (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Health campaigners fear that the delay, combined with a reported review of the Government’s anti-obesity strategy, could lead to the ban being scrapped altogether.

Liz Truss is also reported to be considering abolishing the sugar tax, which Mr Streeting described as a successful policy that had funded public health initiatives.

He said: “I’m baffled as to why, having spent 12 years trashing all of our achievements in government, the Conservatives have now started on their own.”

Mr Streeting added that the food and drink industry had a “window of opportunity” to persuade him that further regulation was not necessary.

Recommended

He said: “If they want to persuade me that regulation isn’t the answer and we should work in partnership with the industry, show me the colour of your money and show me your ingredients and show me your responsible, ethical approach you’re going to take without the heavy hand of state regulation.

“I’m open to persuasion, but I may not hold my breath.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in