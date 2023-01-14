What the papers say – January 14

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Saturday papers are led by a celebrity’s passing and the discovery of a breakthrough treatment for dementia.

The Guardian and Daily Express report researchers have found hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease in women at risk of developing the condition.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and Daily Star Saturday both lead with the death of Lisa Marie Presley, with the former claiming the only child of Elvis “died of a broken heart” and was still grieving the loss of her son after he died in 2020.

The Times leads with a warning from the head of the NHS that the system is “over-reliant” on foreign staff.

The iweekend carries an interview with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who says reforming the health service could take a decade.

Elsewhere, the Duke of Sussex has told The Daily Telegraph he has enough material to write a second memoir, having edited out revelations about his father and brother from his book Spare because “they wouldn’t forgive me”.

A dog walker was mauled to death by a pack of seven dogs she was paid to walk, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent says senior military figures have criticised plans for Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine.

The Sun reports Noel Gallagher and his wife Sara McDonald are divorcing after 22 years together.

And the FT Weekend leads with the economy growing by 0.1% in November.