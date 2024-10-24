Doctors urged to look out for weight loss jab ‘misuse’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The UK medicines regulator has asked doctors to look out for “signs of misuse” of weight loss drugs among their patients.

It comes amid reports that people are taking the drugs for “aesthetic” weight loss and are taking medicines even though they are not obese.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the “benefits and risks of using these medicines for weight loss by individuals who do not have obesity or who are not overweight with weight-related comorbidities have not been studied”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said that the drugs “should not be taken to help get a body beautiful picture for Instagram” and must be treated as “serious medicines”.

Drugs for weight management “should only be used by those tackling obesity,” he added.

The MHRA said that doctors should report misuse of the glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists (GLP-1) drugs.

The regulator has also called on medics to ensure that patients taking the drugs are aware of possible side effects and to report any adverse reactions.

Most side effects are mild but some can be serious, it added.

The regulator also said that people who are obtaining a private prescription for the drugs should “ensure that this is dispensed from authorised sources, such as registered online pharmacies, to avoid the risk of receiving falsified pens”.

We encourage healthcare professionals to ensure patients being treated with these medicines are aware of the common side effects and how to minimise risk Dr Alison Cave, MHRA

Global supply issues have been reported for GLP-1 agonists, such as Wegovy.

The drugs can help manage blood sugar and are used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Dr Alison Cave, the MHRA’s chief safety officer, said: “All medicines carry a risk of potential side effects and GLP-1RAs are no exception.

“We encourage healthcare professionals to ensure patients being treated with these medicines are aware of the common side effects and how to minimise risk.

“The balance of benefits and risks outside the licensed indication has not been shown to be favourable. Please report cases of misuse especially if harm occurs.”

Mr Streeting added: “Weight-loss drugs have enormous potential. When taken alongside healthy diet and exercise, they can be game-changers in tackling obesity and getting people back to good health.

“But these are not cosmetic drugs that should be taken to help get a body beautiful picture for Instagram. These are serious medicines and should only be used responsibly and under medical supervision.

“They’re not a quick fix to lose a few pounds and buying them online without appropriate assessment can put people’s health at risk.

“Drugs approved for weight management should only be used by those tackling obesity, where diet and exercise has been tried first, and where patients are eligible.”

Last week, the Prime Minister said that new weight-loss jabs could help boost the economy in Britain by getting people “back into work”.

Sir Keir Starmer said that the anti-obesity medication could also help ease pressure on the NHS.

Mr Streeting also suggested that the drugs could be given to unemployed people to help them return to the workplace as a trial was launched to asses the impact of wight loss jabs on being out of work.

Researchers will examine the “real-world effectiveness” of anti-obesity treatment Mounjaro over a five-year period.

Figures from the Health Survey for England show that in 2022, 29% of adults in England were obese and 64% were deemed to be overweight or living with obesity.