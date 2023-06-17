Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wes Streeting reveals ambition to become prime minister

The shadow health secretary said he had ‘never been ashamed of aiming high’.

Nina Lloyd
Saturday 17 June 2023 15:02
Wes Streeting said he had ‘never been ashamed of aiming high’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wes Streeting said he had ‘never been ashamed of aiming high’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Wes Streeting has revealed his ambition to one day become prime minister, saying he would “die happy” if he had the chance to serve as Labour leader.

In an interview with the Guardian, the shadow health secretary said he had “never been ashamed of aiming high and going as far as my talents will take me”.

He has previously dismissed speculation that he could harbour plans for a future leadership bid following Sir Keir Starmer’s time in the role.

If I can take the NHS from the worst crisis in its history and make it fit for the future, and that’s all I ever achieve in politics, I’ll retire feeling very proud of that

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting

Having previously claimed he would be too old for the top job after a two-term Labour government under Sir Keir, Mr Streeting now believes it may not be too late, the Guardian reported.

Recommended

He told the paper: “I think I have a lot to prove before then. If I can take the NHS from the worst crisis in its history and make it fit for the future, and that’s all I ever achieve in politics, I’ll retire feeling very proud of that.

“And if my place in the history books is akin to Nye Bevan’s, I’d be more than happy.

“And if I got a chance to be a Keir Starmer or Tony Blair or Gordon Brown or (Harold) Wilson or (Clement) Attlee, I would die happy.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in