Streeting describes nurses as ‘backbone of our NHS’ after worker stabbed in A&E

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has described nurses as “the backbone of our NHS” after a staff member was left in a critical condition by a stabbing in a hospital’s A&E department.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the nurse, a woman in her 50s, was seriously injured at the Royal Oldham Hospital at about 11.30pm on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

It is believed a member of the public attacked the nurse with a bladed article or sharp instrument which was not a knife, the force added.

The Health Secretary added that nurses “should be able to care for patients without fear of violence”.

He posted on X saying: “My thoughts are with the nurse and her loved ones following this horrific attack at The Royal Oldham Hospital.

“Nurses are the backbone of our NHS and should be able to care for patients without fear of violence.

“We’re in touch with the Trust and will update further as we can.”

The nurse suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment. Her injuries are believed to be life-changing.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said. He remains in police custody.

We are incredibly shocked and saddened by last night’s incident and our focus is on supporting the colleague involved and their family Heather Caudle, Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

The force said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and does not believe there is a threat to the wider public.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard posted on X saying: “I am shocked by the horrific attack on a nurse at the Royal Oldham Hospital, as are all my colleagues at @NHSEngland.

“Our thoughts are with her, her family and friends.

“I would like to thank everyone who acted so quickly to help after this terrible assault.

“Our staff deserve the right to come to work – to help others – without fear of being harmed.

“We will provide all the support we can to those affected.”

The Royal College of Nursing general secretary and chief executive Professor Nicola Ranger said: “This attack on a nurse is truly shocking and our thoughts are with the victim, her family and colleagues.

“Nursing staff go to work to care for others and have every right to do so without the fear of violence. All employers have a duty to keep their staff safe and authorities must ensure those endangering healthcare professionals face the full force of the law.”

Detective Sergeant Craig Roters, from the Oldham district, said: “This is a serious incident which has left a woman in a critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with her family and colleagues, and we will continue to support them throughout this investigation.

“The local community can expect to see an increase in police presence whilst we carry out inquiries, but they are also there to offer reassurance and answer any questions you may have.

“We know that news of this nature will come as a shock, and if you have any concerns or anything you would like to share, please speak to them.”

The trust that oversees the hospital said it was “shocked and saddened” by the stabbing.

Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust also said its focus was on supporting the nurse, and added that all services at the hospital remain open.

Chief nursing officer Heather Caudle said: “We are incredibly shocked and saddened by last night’s incident and our focus is on supporting the colleague involved and their family.

“Our thoughts are also with colleagues and patients who were there at the time of the incident and for whom this has been distressing and frightening.

“We will continue to support Greater Manchester Police with their inquiries.

“All services at the Royal Oldham Hospital remain open.”

Jim McMahon, MP for Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton, called the stabbing a “senseless attack” and wished the victim a full recovery.

Mr McMahon, who is also local government minister, posted on Facebook: “We are all shocked at the senseless attack on a nurse in the A&E department of the Royal Oldham Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the nurse, family and friends as we wish a full recovery.”