Put the heating on and layer up during cold snap, Health Secretary advises

This is “definitely a weekend to turn the heating on”, the Health Secretary has said after he was quizzed about pensioners losing access to the winter fuel payment.

Wes Streeting said people should wrap up warm and use their heating as temperatures drop ahead of an expected bitterly cold weekend.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from 12pm on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers most of England and Wales, while a separate warning for heavy snow from midnight on Sunday until 12pm on Monday has been issued for most of mainland Scotland.

Mr Streeting told BBC Breakfast: “We are heading into a cold snap this weekend and I know there are lots of concerns, not just amongst charity leaders, but also among NHS and social care leaders as well, about the particular risks and vulnerabilities this weekend as temperatures drop, both in terms of risk of accident and injury, but also risk from the cold itself.

“This is a weekend to wrap up and keep warm, to take sensible precautions about going out and about.”

Mr Streeting was asked about comments from Age UK that 2.5 million people need the winter fuel allowance but will not receive it after the Government made changes to who is eligible.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last July that the winter fuel payment would be mainly limited to those receiving pension credit.

Mr Streeting was told Age UK has said elderly and vulnerable people who are cold should go into debt rather than risk their health.

He responded: “Well, this is definitely a weekend to turn the heating on, and I’ll just remind people that the Chancellor did take the decision to protect winter fuel allowance for the poorest pensioners, to protect people this winter and in future winters.

“And of course, the triple lock on pensions is guaranteed, so the state pension is higher this winter than it was last year, and will be higher further still next year.

“That’s why the Chancellor has taken those decisions to make sure that we protect the vulnerable this winter.

“But I would certainly agree that this weekend is a weekend to layer up and put the heating on as well.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said it had become “increasingly clear that the Government’s decision to make the winter fuel payment available only to pensioners who receive pension credit has left millions of the poorest and most vulnerable older people unprotected this winter”.

She added: “That’s because, as we predicted, hundreds of thousands who should be getting the benefit haven’t claimed it in the relatively short time available to them to do so, plus many more are on low incomes that take them just above the line to claim.

“We have been hoping and praying that a mild winter would reduce the risks to older people created by the Government’s decision to severely ration winter fuel payment at short notice, but now that arctic air is smothering the country that hope has well and truly gone, leaving millions vulnerable to the severe cold.”

She continued: “Over the last few months we have heard from many thousands of older people who were worried about how they would cope when winter really took hold.

“That moment has now come, and we know that up and down the country many pensioners will be tempted to try and ‘tough it out’ during this cold snap, and either keep their heating turned down or off altogether.

“Wearing more layers and staying in bed for longer might have worked for older people when the weather was mild, but now it has got really cold and there’s snow and frost around it won’t be enough to keep them adequately warm.

“So our plea to older people today is: please put your health first and use the heating you’ve got to stay warm and well over the next very cold few days, even if that means your energy bills will be higher than you think you can really afford.

“Your energy company is under an obligation to help you if you are struggling with your bills, so reach out to them if you are worried, and your local council may be able to help you too.”

Nigel Huddleston, chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “It’s clear that Wes Streeting has no idea about the impact of Labour’s disastrous decisions.

“After Labour scrapped winter fuel payments for millions of vulnerable pensioners, the Health Secretary’s comments that they should ‘put the heating on’ are not only out of touch but cruel.

“The shameful reality is that many pensioners will face an impossible choice between heating and eating this winter because Labour decided to prioritise pay rises for their union friends over pensioners’ welfare.”