Water firm cuts sick pay for non-jabbed staff

A water company has cut sick pay for unvaccinated members of staff who are forced to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

Wessex Water said the changes came into effect on Monday.

They affect those who are unvaccinated and required to self-isolate due to being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Bath-based firm said employees who do not have a medical reason to be unvaccinated – or an appointment scheduled – will only receive the statutory sick pay minimum of £96.35 per week.

Wessex Water said it has brought in the changes to ensure water and sewerage services can continue amid rising Covid cases.

A spokesman said: “The vast majority of our workforce has been vaccinated and it’s important as a company providing essential services with key worker employees, the remainder get vaccinated to protect themselves, customers and their colleagues.

“To make it easy for our staff, vaccine appointments can be booked in work time.

“Absences due to Covid have doubled in the last week, so we need everyone to be available so we can continue to provide uninterrupted essential water and sewerage services.”

The firm added that throughout the pandemic it had not furloughed staff and anyone who had to self-isolate received full pay.