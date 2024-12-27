Man charged with four counts of attempted murder after West End incident
Police said one victim remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment in hospital.
A man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after four pedestrians were hit by a car in London’s West End on Christmas Day.
Anthony Gilheaney, 30, has also been charged with causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey next year.
One victim remains in a critical condition and is receiving treatment in hospital.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said a suspect was arrested within minutes of the “violent attack in the early hours of Christmas Day in Central London”.
He added: “Since then, investigators have worked tirelessly to build the case and have today charged Anthony Gilheaney with four counts of attempted murder.
“Our thoughts now are with the victims, one of which remains in critical condition in hospital.”
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 0.45am on Wednesday after reports of a collision and a car driving on the wrong side of the road on Shaftesbury Avenue in the capital’s theatre district.