Boat carrying West Ham fans gets wedged under London’s Hammersmith Bridge

A boat carrying West Ham football fans became stuck underneath a suspension bridge on the River Thames as it travelled to a football match on Sunday.

The vessel, MV Emerald of London, was due to take the West Ham supporters to a Premier League match against Fulham at the Craven Cottage stadium but it was forced to turn round after becoming wedged beneath Hammersmith Bridge in west London.

The moment was captured by several people, with many taking to social media to share the footage online.

When the West Ham boat party meets Hammersmith Bridge. I hope everyone is OK Mortlake Brewery's tweet

In one clip posted by Mortlake Brewery to X, formerly Twitter, the boat could be seen approaching the bridge which crosses over the Thames before a loud crash could be heard as it collided with the structure.

The football fans on board could then be heard shouting and jeering as the small vessel began to turn from where it had become stuck underneath the bridge.

More scratching and creaking sounds followed, before the boat managed to pivot 180 degrees and came free from the bridge.

Singing and chanting could then be heard from the football fans as the vessel set off in the direction it had come.

Mortlake Brewery captioned the post: “When the West Ham boat party meets Hammersmith Bridge.

“I hope everyone is OK.”

No injuries were reported and the MV Emerald of London only suffered minor damage as a result of the collision.