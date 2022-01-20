Tributes paid to ‘happy, cheeky, funny’ boy, 13, after railway death
Devin Gordon died near Bathgate railway station in West Lothian on Wednesday afternoon.
The family of a teenager who died after reportedly being hit by a train have said their lives ”will never be the same without our precious boy”.
Devin Gordon, 13, died near Bathgate railway station in West Lothian on Wednesday afternoon, British Transport Police said.
In a tribute to the keen footballer, his family said he “will live in our hearts forever”.
In their statement, issued by the police, they said: “Our lives have changed forever and will never be the same without our precious boy. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives.
“Thank-you to everyone that’s paid tribute to Devin and those that have sent us condolence messages during this extremely difficult time.”
Devin was a keen member of Bathgate Juniors Football Club, which described him as a “great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family”.
It said: “Devin was a light in the team which will never go out. His personality like a magnet drawing people to him.
“Happy, cheeky but funny with it and always respectful. On the field he showed his passion and skill. He made the team a better place to be.
“He was a great team player and friend who will be greatly missed by his football family. Our thoughts are now with Devin’s family, friends and his team who will hold him in their hearts forever (as) the only number 4.”
Emergency services had attended the scene, but could not save the youngster.
Police said his death is not been treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
