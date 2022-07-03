In Pictures: Brave knights battle it out at jousting tournament
Four champions took to the arena in West Lothian to provide an exhibition of exhilarating horsemanship.
The thunder of hooves and the clash of lances echoed around West Lothian as heroic knights battled it out at an annual tournament.
Four champions took to the arena to provide an exhibition of exhilarating horsemanship in the Spectacular Jousting event at Linlithgow Palace.
The contestants arrived on the battlefield in a colourful display of medieval pageantry.
Spectators were on hand as the champion knights prepared to do battle at the 14th and 15th century palace, west of Edinburgh.
The clamour of battle rang out across the field as the knights came to blows.
