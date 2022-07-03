In Pictures: Brave knights battle it out at jousting tournament

Four champions took to the arena in West Lothian to provide an exhibition of exhilarating horsemanship.

Pa Reporters
Sunday 03 July 2022 10:26
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The thunder of hooves and the clash of lances echoed around West Lothian as heroic knights battled it out at an annual tournament.

Four champions took to the arena to provide an exhibition of exhilarating horsemanship in the Spectacular Jousting event at Linlithgow Palace.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The contestants arrived on the battlefield in a colourful display of medieval pageantry.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Spectators were on hand as the champion knights prepared to do battle at the 14th and 15th century palace, west of Edinburgh.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

The clamour of battle rang out across the field as the knights came to blows.

(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

