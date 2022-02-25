Pensioner killed in West Lothian crash named by police

Archie Livingstone died in a crash in Blackridge on Monday.

Katharine Hay
Friday 25 February 2022 19:33
Archie Livingstone, 78, died at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)
Archie Livingstone, 78, died at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)

A 78-year-old man who died in a crash in West Lothian has been named.

Archie Livingstone, from Harthill, was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision on Harthill Road in Blackridge on Monday.

The crash happened at about 9.40am and involved a red Vauxhall Combo, a blue Mazda 3 and a white Citroen Berlingo.

The driver of the Citroen was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution, police said.

Our beloved Archie will be sadly missed by his family and friends

Archie Livingstone's family

Mr Livingstone’s family said: “Our beloved Archie will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

“We would like to thank anyone who stopped at the scene to assist, as well as the police officers and members of the ambulance service and fire service.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Dunbar Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Livingstone at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0745 of Monday, 21 February, 2022.”

