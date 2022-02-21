Pensioner dies in three-vehicle crash
A 78-year-old has died after a crash in West Lothian on Monday.
A pensioner has died and another man taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to Blackridge’s Harthill Road at 9.40am on Monday after a Vauxhall Combo was involved in a crash with a parked Mazda 3 and a Citroen Berlingo van.
The 78-year-old driver of the Vauxhall was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said, and the van driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.
Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened and would like to speak to anyone who has not already been in touch with officers.
“If you saw anything that could help of have dashcam footage that could assist our investigation then please get in touch.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.