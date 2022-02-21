Pensioner dies in three-vehicle crash

A pensioner has died and another man taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to Blackridge’s Harthill Road at 9.40am on Monday after a Vauxhall Combo was involved in a crash with a parked Mazda 3 and a Citroen Berlingo van.

The 78-year-old driver of the Vauxhall was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said, and the van driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened and would like to speak to anyone who has not already been in touch with officers.

“If you saw anything that could help of have dashcam footage that could assist our investigation then please get in touch.”