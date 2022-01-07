Two charged after children injured in dog attack
A dog also died in the incident in Bathgate, West Lothian, on Wednesday.
A woman and a teenager have been charged after a dog attack left two children injured and a terrier died.
The incident happened near Blackburnhall Gardens in Bathgate, West Lothian on Wednesday evening.
Police Scotland said two children aged three and 10 sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.
The force said a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male youth have been charged in connection with a dog attack in a park in Bathgate.
“The incident happened around 6.20pm on Wednesday January 5 near Blackburnhall Gardens when two children, aged 10 and three, sustained minor injuries and a mini Yorkshire terrier died.
“A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.