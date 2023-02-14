Man charged with theft after trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs stolen

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with theft after a trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs were stolen from an industrial unit.

Joby Pool was arrested in connection with the incident on February 11 which involved an estimated £40,000 worth of confectionery, West Mercia Police said.

In a series of tweets, the force said the “eggs-travagant theft” unfolded at Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire.

“A number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen,” police said.

In a statement, the force added: “Shortly after the theft a vehicle, presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny, was stopped northbound on the M42 and a man was arrested on suspicion of theft.”

Pool, 32, of no fixed address, is facing two charges of theft and another of criminal damage, after a chain lock was also allegedly broken.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Market Drayton station replied to news the haul had been recovered, telling police “eggcellent work by all involved”.