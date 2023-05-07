Woman, 72, critically injured in stabbing attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 72-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.

West Mercia Police said the attack happened in Quay Street, Worcester, at around 2am on Sunday.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The street has been declared a crime scene and has been closed to the public.

Police said in a statement: “West Mercia Police is investigating the attempted murder of a 72-year-old woman in Quay Street, Worcester, in the early hours of this morning.

“A 56-year-old male is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.”

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.