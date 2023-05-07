Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman, 72, critically injured in stabbing attack

West Mercia Police have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Cormac Pearson
Sunday 07 May 2023 07:18
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 72-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Worcester (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 72-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in Worcester (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

A 72-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.

West Mercia Police said the attack happened in Quay Street, Worcester, at around 2am on Sunday.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The street has been declared a crime scene and has been closed to the public.

Recommended

Police said in a statement: “West Mercia Police is investigating the attempted murder of a 72-year-old woman in Quay Street, Worcester, in the early hours of this morning.

“A 56-year-old male is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.”

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in