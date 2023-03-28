Fire crews probing spillage of unknown substance after court building sealed off

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tram services have been halted in Birmingham city centre after emergency crews were called out to the spillage of an unknown substance at a Government building.

West Midlands Fire Service sealed off an area outside the city’s Civil Justice Centre after being called to the scene, near the West Midlands Metro Bull Street tram stop, at 4.07pm on Tuesday.

The brigade said West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the incident, which has halted tram services in both directions.

A fire service statement said: “We’re able to confirm this incident involves the spillage of an unidentified substance in a six-storey property on Bull Street.

“The affected building was fully evacuated with cordons set up around the area. Bull Street remains closed and trams are stopped between Corporation Street and Bull Street.”

In a tweet, West Midlands Police said: “We are currently at the Lord Chancellors office, Bull Street.

“There is a cordon in place while West Midlands Fire Service colleagues investigate the spillage of an unknown substance.”